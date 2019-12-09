CSO contribution towards regional fisheries critical: FFA

Port Moresby, PNG – December 9, 2019: 10.30pm (WWF): Securing the sustainability and economic viability of the Western and Central Pacific Ocean’s tuna fishery for the Pacific is paramount and it is critical to include civil society and non-governmental organisations (CSOs/NGOs) in management consultations.

These were the sentiments of Director General of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA), Dr Manumatavai Tupou-Roosen here at the 16th Regular Session of the Commission for the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean (WCPFC16).

“We welcome all partners to this space and that includes CSOs and NGOs. FFA is here to support our small island developing state members and CSOs and NGOs play a key role in this space that FFA can collaborate with, so we are very keen to hear from them,” said Dr. Tupou-Roosen.

She said this was critical for Pacific Smaill Island Developing States (PSIDS).

Forum Fisheries Committee Chair, Mr Eugene Pangelinan added that CSO and NGO input into regional decision making processes is needed in developing better conservation management measures for the sustainable use of tuna fisheries in the region.

“WCPFC is probably one of the commissions in the world that has quite broad experience of CSOs. We also rely on the expertise and information that these CSOs bring to the commission and we commission members otherwise do not have access to and who can’t undertake these specific undertakings and studies. So CSOs provide very valuable input into our processes and how we can develop better conservation management measures and resources. So CSOs and NGOs, I think are very critical to our part of the programme,” added Mr. Pangelinan.

WWF’s Head of Delegation, Bubba Cook adds “CSOs represent important stakeholders in the tuna fisheries management process, carrying the views of under-represented constituencies before decision makers to ensure that the concerns of their communities are carefully considered.”

The 16th regular Session of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission conference is from December 5th – 11th in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.