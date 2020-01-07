Measles and dengue alerts for the Pacific

Nuku’alofa – January 7, 2020: 8.30am (Nuku’alofa Times): The latest “Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific” from Relief Web on January 6 states that the region is still on measles and dengue alert.

Here is the latest report, which also confirms that Tonga had 612 cases of measles confirmed for the year.

Influenza

Influenza A in Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI): Influenza-like illness (ILI) activity is now back to normal in Majuro and Ebeye as reported by the Ministry of Health and Human Services. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Personal communication with country officials om 06 January 2020.

Measles

Tonga: As of 31 December 2019, 612 confirmed or suspected measles cases have been identified in Tonga. – Source: Tonga Ministry of Health Situation report Number 12 issued and shared on PacNet on 03 January, 2020.

Fiji: There are 27 confirmed cases of measles reported in the Central Division of Fiji as of 04 January 2020. – Source: Media article from RNZ accessed on 05 January 2020

Australia, Queensland: A case of measles has been reported on the Gold Coast, Queensland, on 03 January 2020. – Source: Queensland Health accessed on 05 January 2020.

Dengue

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 1,735 dengue like illness of which 553 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands as of 29 December 2019. One death has been recorded. The outbreak continues in Majuro. – Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 29 December 2019.

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: There have been 3 new indigenous dengue cases reported for weeks 51 and 52 by Wallis and Futuna. Dengue outbreak was declared on 21 November 2019. – Source: Epidemiological surveillance bulletin 21/2019 from the Wallis and Futuna Health Agency sent on pacnet on 03 January 2019.

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):