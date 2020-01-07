Police still investigating Siga’s death

Nuku’alofa – January 7, 2020: 7am (Nuku’alofa Times): Tonga Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of local businessman Tausinga Taomoefolau, who died in a hit and run case on Vuna Road here in Nuku’alofa on December 28.

The late Tausinga, 41, died from the impact of the accident.

ASP Tevita Vailea of the Nuku’alofa Police Station says they are still investigating the case.

He confirmed that Police have arrested a 31 year old from Pahu for negligence driving causing death and driving under the influence of alcohol.

ASP Vailea said the 31-year-old man is still under Police custody while investigation on the road fatality continues.

The late Tausinga was a growing local businessman, after having started with a Ice Cream parlour here in Nuku’alofa about five years ago.

He eventually took over merchandising rights for Goodman Felder Tuckers from Fiji as the agent here in Tonga and started wholesale business for the islands, including both Ha’apai and Vava’u.

He also took over the management of the famous Nuku’alofa Fishing Club before leasing Molisi here in Nuku’alofa from the Sevele Family mid 2019.

In mid 2019 he also bought out the Taimi Media Network business from veteran journalist Kalafi Moala. The media business included the Taimi ‘o Tonga newspaper and the 88.1FM radio station.

Meanwhile, a close family source has confirmed that the late Tausinga’s body will be taken to Vava’u later this month for burial.