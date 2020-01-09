Forum chair calls for support to Australia

Funafuti, TUVALU – January 9, 2019: 10am (Nuku’alofa Times): The Pacific Islands Forum stands ready to collectively support Australia as best as we can, Chairman Kausea Natano said today.

In a statement released here in the Tuvalu capital, Hon Natano, the Prime Minister of Tuvalu said the Forum members and their people remember their Australian counterparts as bushfires continue to destroy homes, animal, bushes and natural habitats around the country.

“I am deeply saddened to see the ongoing devastation brought on by the bushfires in Australia – destroying livelihoods, ecosystems, homes and costing lives across Australia,” he said in a statement, released through the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

“On behalf of the Pacific Islands Forum, our thoughts and prayers are with Australia and every Australian citizen and resident at this difficult time. My deepest condolences, especially, to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives.

“I also recognise and commend the ongoing courage of the firefighters who continue to risk their lives to save others during this time.”

Hon Natano said he is encouraging “all Pacific Islanders to lend their support”.

He says islanders can help by joining organisations that have started campaigns as the region’s Council of Regional Organisations in the Pacific, like the following: