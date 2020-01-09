Government stands ready to help Aussies

Nuku’alofa – January 9, 2020: 12.10pm (TV Tonga): The Prime Minister of Tonga Hon. Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa has conveyed his support as the country is facing an unprecedented bushfire crisis.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, dated January 7th, the Prime Minister stated that Tonga is ready to provide any assistance in the coming days following early assessment through the Tonga High Commission in Canberra.

He added the people of Australia are in the thoughts of the Tongan people as they experience the destructive impacts and tragedy of the bushfire incidents.

Hon. Dr Tu’i’onetoa also stated that Tonga and Australia have nearly half a century of commitments in close diplomatic and partnerships with each other.

Many Tongan communities are living and contributing to Australia’s economy and their safety and wellbeing as well as the people of Australia are the utmost concern for the Government.