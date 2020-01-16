Case moved to March 9

Nuku’alofa – January 16, 2020: 1.30pm (Nuku’alofa Times): The man charged with causing the death of a local businessman in a road accident at the end of 2019 has had his case adjourned to March 9, to allow for Tonga Police to complete all investigations on the case.

Lemoto Lemeki Manu, 33 years old of Pahu, has been charged with driving with negligence resulting in manslaughter, in relation to the death of the late Tausinga Taumoefolau in Fasi on December 28.

Inspector Saimone Fifita told the Magistrate’s Court in Nuku’alofa on Monday, January 13, that they wanted the case adjourned to March 9 to allow them to complete other investigations related to the case.

Meanwhile, appearing before Magistrate Salesi Mafi, the accused reaquested that he be transferred from Huatolitoli Prison, where he had been remanded for the last three weeks, to the Mental Unit at Vaiola Hospital, citing unfavourable conditions at the prison.

But his request was turned down by Magistrate Mafi who ordered that Lemoto be taken back to Huatolitoli to await the trial.

The trial is expected to be moved to the High Court when it is next called.

Meanwhile, the late Tausinga’s body will be taken to Vava’u today for burial.

The late Tausinga was a budding local businessman, leading Keitahi Limited, which had bought off the media company Taimi Media Network in 2019 and leased Molisi City in central Nuku’alofa also last year.