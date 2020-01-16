Three men arrested in on-going drugs operation

Nuku’alofa – January 16, 2020: 2pm (Nuku’alofa Times): Three men were arrested in the past week as the Police Drug Enforcement Taskforce and the Customs Department worked on a joint drug operation.

Police and Customs officers arrested the three people with illicit drugs and illegally imported firearms and ammunition from three different locations in an on-going drug operation.

A 66-year-old U.S citizen residing at Tapana Island in Vava’u was arrested on Friday

10th January 2020 by the Taskforce while he tried to pick up a parcel from the Neiafu

Post Office.

Police seized the parcel which contains 18.05 grams of cannabis oil. A

search warrant of his residence also resulted in the seizure 0.28 grams of cannabis.

Following this arrest on Tuesday 14th January the Taskforce arrested a 64-year-old

man from Leimatu’a and seized 1,430 of illegally imported ammunition.

A 59-year-old man from Ha’ateiho was also arrested on the same day from one of

the bonded warehouse in Nuku’alofa with 3 firearms, a .22 long rifle and 2 shotguns.

All three have been charged accordingly and to appear at the Magistrate Court

at a later date.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea says that Police are committed to disrupt

and detect the supply of drugs and hold those responsible to account.

“Police, Partner Agencies and Community together will win this war against drugs

and safeguard our children and the future of Tonga from its ill effects,” he said.

“We encourage anyone who may have information about drug related offending to

contact 22782.”