Brisbane Tongans honoured with Local Hero Australia Day Community Service awards

Brisbane, AUSTRALIA – January 26, 2020 (10am): Two dedicated members of Brisbane’s Tongan Community were honoured today during the Local Heroes Australia Day Community Service Awards at the Oxley Bowls Club on Brisbane’s west side.

An elite group of deserving recipients were the result of a vigorous selection process aimed at recognising the ongoing dedication and exceptional contribution of volunteers in various

fields and industries across Brisbane.

Rev Maile Molitika and Mrs Mele Ngauamo, both active members of the Brisbane Tongan

Community, were nominated, shortlisted and selected by Cr Steve Griffiths from the

Brisbane City Council Moorooka Ward for the honours this year.

Rev Maile Molitika has served for seven years as the resident Minister of the Uniting Church

of Australia Tongan Congregation at Highgate Hill, whilst he dedicates many volunteer hours

a week in a range of activities, including co-ordinating fund raisers, championing respite

programmes, broadcasting spiritual devotions, not to mention his leadership role as

President of the Brisbane Tongan Community Inc.

Meanwhile, Mrs Mele Ngauamo (nee Manu) has been an active volunteer broadcaster with

the Voice of Tonga on Brisbane’s multilingual broadcaster Radio 4EB FM since 1988 and has

served on community boards, fund raising events, respite care and as Treasurer of the

Brisbane Tongan Community Inc.

Both Rev Maile and Mele have represented the Tonga High Commission locally at events

with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“It’s so humbling to see two of our fellow Tongans recognised for their tireless efforts in

serving as volunteers to build our community,” said Sulieni Layt, Public Officer for the

Brisbane Tongan Community.

“We all enjoy the fruits of successes for our people, but it’s the sacrifices of time, finances

and at times, set-backs, by a dedicated few that often go unseen, that inevitably become

the heartbeat of our thriving Tongan Community,” Sulieni added.

The Australia Day Awards followed a mass Australian Citizenship ceremony and were open

to volunteers living in or active members of community groups based in the Moorooka,

Oxley and Teneriffe Wards of Brisbane City Council.

Cr Steve Griffiths said, “The awards recognise the work of volunteers whose selfless efforts

have helped to improve the lives of others and who have helped to build community spirit,

resilience and identity in the local area.”

Australia Day falls on 26th January each year and is often utilised for recognising the

achievements of all Australians as well as Australian Citizenship ceremonies across the

continent.