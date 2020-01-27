Four new arrests in on-going drugs operation

Nuku’alofa January 27, 2020: 12.30pm (Nuku’alofa Times): Four more people were arrested as the ongoing fight against drugs continue here in Tonga.

The Police Drug Enforcement Taskforce arrested four men last Saturday morning, January 25, from a mechanic workshop at „Umusi.

This was part of the ongoing drugs operation targeting drug dealers and suppliers.

Police seized two packs of cocaine (1.04 grams), 1.43 grams of cannabis, two live .22

bullets and over $5,000 pa‟anga cash.

The four arrested include men from Kolomotu‟a (40), Kolofo‟ou (40), Fangaloto (49),

and Vaini (41).

All four were charged and were scheduled to appear at the Magistrate Court

today.

“These arrests should reassure the community that preventing illicit drugs supply is

a high priority for Police. We will continue to target those who supply drugs within our

community, and hold them to account for their crimes,” says Acting Deputy Commissioner

Tevita Vailea.

“As always, the Police rely on members of the public to pass on any information

about drug cultivation, manufacture and/or dealing.”

ADC Vailea said they continue to encourage anyone who may have any information relating to drugs to contact police on 22782.