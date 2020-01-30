Tokelau announce official general election 2020 results

Atafu, TOKELAU – January 31, 2020: 10am (Pacificguardians.org): The Office of the Council for the Ongoing Government of Tokelau (OCOG) has officially declared the results of the Territory’s 2020 General Election held on Thursday, January 23.

Twenty-two (22) General Fono (GF) Members were elected from Fakaofo, Nukunonu, and Atafu for the next parliamentary term (2020 to 2022). The Members consist of the three Faipule, three Pulenuku and 16 General Fono representatives who will make up the 10th Government of Tokelau.

The 10th Government will officially start its term in March, when the First Session of the General Fono will swear-in all newly elected Members, and Office holders.

In Fakaofo, Fofo Tuisano will take on the role of Faipule for the first time; and Mose Pelasio is re-elected for a third consecutive term as Pulenuku. In Nukunonu, Siopili Perez is returns for a third consecutive term as Faipule and Lino Isaia as Pulenuku, a role he occupied previously.

Atafu have unanimously re-elected Kelihiano Kalolo as their Faipule. This will be his third term. While Faamanuia Tamoa will take over the Pulenuku role for the first time.

The 2020 election results see a number of changes in the Executive Council and GF Members. But the changes are transitional in nature showing confidence in the handling of the nation’s affairs by the experienced core of the 9th Government. They are returned to carry on the positive work, as well as the opportunity to implement lessons learnt from the past three years according to Head of OCOG, Mr Aukusitino Vitale.

“The people of Tokelau have returned a group of leaders with an experienced core and new Members who will bring their aspirations and enthusiasm to the service of Tokelau,” Mr Vitale said.

“At the same time, the 22 members have an immense task ahead of them. Institutional strengthening will be one of the key priorities for the new Government. Consolidating the positive relationship with New Zealand as we head to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of our relationship in just under six years’ time, another.

“At the end of the day sustainable development aligned to our priorities of fisheries and climate change has to involve and include our families, community and people who are the owners of Tokelau’s treasures and aspirants to a prosperous and enduring Tokelau into the future.”