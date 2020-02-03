9 more arrested in drug bust

Nuku’alofa – February 3, 2020: 5.45pm (Nuku’alofa Times): Nine more locals have been arrested in separate drug busts across the country at the weekend.

The Police Drug Enforcement Taskforce, in an on-going drug operation targeting drug

suppliers and drug dealers arrested nine people from six different locations last

week, and early this morning.

Police seized 3.79 grams of methamphetamine and 144.05 grams of cannabis.

On January 29 the Taskforce arrested a 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman from a residence in Popua and seized 0.93 grams of cannabis and drugs utensils.

Police have charged the 39-year-old man with possession of illicit drugs while the 23-year-old woman has been charged with interference with police investigation.

On January 31 the Taskforce arrested a 46-year-old man from a bush allotment at Fatai with 0.32 grams of methamphetamine and 128.69 grams of Cannabis.

On Saturday, February 1, the Drug Taskforce arrested two men, a 29-year-old man from Tu’atakilangi and a 30-year-old man from Ha’ateiho from a residence at Tu’atakilangi with 15 packs of cannabis (13.99 grams).

This was followed by the arrest of a 34-year-old man from Haveluloto with 7 packs of methamphetamine (2.72 grams) and cash.

Earlier this morning the Taskforce arrested three men from two different vehicles and

seized 0.75 grams of methamphetamine and 0.43 grams of cannabis with drug

utensils.

All nine accused have been charged accordingly and are in police custody to appear

at the Magistrate Court at a later date.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea says that Tonga Police are committed to disrupt and detect the supply of drugs and hold those responsible to account.

He continues to call for support from members of the public.

“We encourage anyone who may have any information relating to drug related

offending to contact police on 22784,” he added.