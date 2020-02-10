World Rugby may suspend Tonga Rugby Union

Nuku’alofa – February 10, 2020: 12pm (Nuku’alofa Times): There is a possibility that World Rugby may suspend the Tonga Rugby Union.

This has been revealed to Times Sport, as World Rugby meets in Dublin in two weeks.

Tonga Rugby has been in turmoil since the appointment of former national team captain Fe’ao Vunipola as interim Chief Executive Officer.

In December a group of TRU Board Members and sub-union reps were not allowed into the annual general meeting chaired by Fe’ao.

The group members have since taken the issue to Court and have called for the court to rule the meeting illegal and the removal of Fe’ao.

Times Sport has been reliably informed that World Rugby is looking at suspending the TRU and will call for proper audits of finances and reporting to be done.

In the meantime, World Rugby has suspended all funding to the TRU.

But the national teams will be allowed to compete in internationals and regional competition sanctioned by World Rugby.

The Ikale Tahi is expected to meet Fiji here in Nuku’alofa on July 4.