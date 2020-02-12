Cruise liners diverted

Nuku’alofa – February 12, 2020: 10.15am (Nuku’alofa Times): The Ministry of Health yesterday diverted four cruise liners scheduled to visit the Kingdom this week because of fear that locals might be threatened with the coronavirus.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Reynold ‘Ofanoa issued the direction under the Public Health Act.

The four ship were the MS Astor, the MV Columbus, Crystal Serenity and the Wind Spirit.

The Wind Spirit was to arrive here on Saturday while the other three were scheduled to be here in Nuku’alofa and Vava’u today.

Dr Reynold said that the diversion directive has been issued to ensure public health safety for the people of Tonga in the wake of the spreading coronavirus.