First group of Tongan athletes arrive in London

Nuku’alofa – February 17, 2020: 7.30pm (Nuku’alofa Times): Tonga athletes who were in China have been evacuated safely to London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

The first group of 26 athletes and officials have arrived in London.

These were members of the table tennis and boxing teams.

Tonga’s High Comissioner in London, Hon Fanetupouvava’u Tu’ivakano have confirmed the arrivals.

This was relayed to Acting Health Minister Hon Poasi Tei.

Twenty five athletes and officials from swimming and weightlifting will depart China for London tomorrow (February 18).

The athletes are being kept in isolation and under the medical supervision of Dr Faka’osi Pifeleti.

That will cover 14 days.

Hon Tei said the athletes will be able to travel home once they are medically declared.