Tonga 7s seal spot in World Series Qualifier

Montevideo, URUGUAY – February 24, 2020: 1pm (RNZ): The Tonga men’s Sevens team has secured its spot in the World Series Qualifier after a sixth place finish in the two-legged Challenger Series.

The kingdom placed seventh in the final round in Uruguay this morning to secure a top eight finish across the two weekends and a place in the final World Series qualifying tournament in Hong Kong in October.

Tevita Tu’ifua’s side, who finished fifth in last weekend’s opening round in Chile, had topped their group in Montevideo after beating Portugal 14-7, Colombia 40-19 and Chile 19-12 on day one of competition.

But the Pacific Islanders were beaten by host nation Uruguay 27-7 in the Cup quarter finals before a 26-15 defeat by Italy to finish the event in seventh place.