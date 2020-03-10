BSP Tonga records profit of $11.15 million Pa’anga

Nuku’alofa – March 11, 2020: 7am (Nuku’alofa Times): The Bank of the South Pacific or BSP has recorded an operating profit of $11.15 million in its Tonga operation for the year ending December 31, 2019.

This was a five percent (5%) increase over its 2018 figures.

The announcement was made by BSP Tonga Country Head Marcellina Rose Wolfgramm Haapai last week.