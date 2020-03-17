Tough stand on coronavirus

Apia, SAMOA – March 18, 2020: 9.10am (Nuku’alofa Times/Medias): Pacific countries have decided to take tougher stance as the coronavirus continues to become a bigger threat around the globe.

Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, the Solomons, Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea are amongst the countries who have decided to implement 14 day quarantine or self isolation rules.

They have also now decided to require medical certificates from their own people returning from regional countries.

Tongan Prime Minister Hon Dr Pohiva Tu’ionetoa announced the latest steps yesterday, which now require all Pacific travellers to have medical cerificates clearing them to enter Tonga three days before they arrive in the Kingdom.