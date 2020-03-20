Tonga part of Pacific “Trusted Leadership” discussions

Nuku’alofa – March 20, 2020: 1.30pm (Nuku’alofa Times/Ombudsman): Good leadership, ethics, building a high performance organization and Building Trust with the Public, were amongst a number of areas covered in the recent Pacific Ombudsman Leadership Forum in Auckland, New Zealand.

Key aspects of Ombudsman works were discussed focusing on the theme “Ombudsmen: Trusted

Leaders.”

The Office of the Ombudsman of Tonga presented on the topic – “Building Trust with the Public.”

The Ombudsman, Mr. ‘Aisea Taumoepeau, SC, spoke on the topic and emphasized key areas including the working landscape and functions of his office, independence, working relationship and effective investigation processes.

Mr. Taumoepeau also highlighted the robust outreach programs being carried out to inform the people of Tonga on the functions and services of his Office. He told the forum that there is an intense outreach message of good governance being portrayed in various outreach genres.

The Ombudsman told the gathering that his Office also operates an information booth in national events such as the royal agricultural shows, Law Week, church and community events. According to the Ombudsman, these outreach programs help “breed mutual respect and understanding” thus fostering the culture of trust between his office and the public.

Regional participants at the Pacific Leadership Forum 2020 extensively involved in thought provoking thematic sessions on relevant topics to Ombudsmanship services. They included Leadership Characteristics and Behaviours, Concepts of Ethical Leadership, being a Persuasive and Influential Leader, Leadership style, Vision and building a Vision as well as Building values and culture.

Another important aspect of the forum was on People – the people that matter to the works of the

Ombudsman.

According to a presentation led by the host of the Forum and Chief Ombudsman of New Zealand, Judge Peter Boshier, “we communicate openly and honestly, and we keep each other informed

and included.”

Ombudsmen, Commissioners and Senior Officials from several Pacific Island Countries also attended. The three-person Tongan delegation was led by the Ombudsman.

The Pacific Ombudsman Leadership Forum was held at LaValla of Tuakau, a suburb of Auckland from 25 – 27th February. Countries represented were New Zealand, Tonga, Samoa, Tuvalu, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Kiribati.