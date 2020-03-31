81 arrested for breach of curfew in Tonga

Nuku’alofa – March 31, 2020: 10.30pm (Nuku’alofa Times): A total of 81 people have been charged for breach of the Curfew imposed by the Government last weekend, in the fight to prevent the spread of Coronavirus or COVID-19 in Tonga.

Tonga Police’s Acting Deputy Commissioner ‘Atunaisa Taumoepeau said the charged will appear in court.

One of those arrested was a 30-year-old man from Longolongo,who was arrested after midnight on Monday in Kolofo’ou.

Police also seized 15 cartons of mutton from the man’s car and are making inquiries into the owner of the goods that are believed to be stolen.

He said people need to follow the curfew.

“We urged people to respect the law, respect our officers as they go about their duty. This is a difficult time but we need the public to follow instructions and comply with the directions of the National Lockdown,” A/Deputy Commissioner„Atunaisa said.

“We are here to save lives and to keep everyone safe. People need to stay home, especially during the curfew hours.”

Police are working together with His Majesty‟s Armed Forces to enforce the National Lockdown Order is followed.

“We will not hesitate to take enforcement action on those who continue to ignore the restrictions,” he added.

You can contact the Police Operation Centre on opcc.covid19@police.gov.to or call 23713 to report anyone who is breaching the Lockdown instructions or their responsibilities.