Suva locks down as country fights to keep people safe

Fiji’s capital in lockdown for 14 days, as two more COVID-19 cases are confirmed

Suva, FIJI – April 2, 2020: 6pm (PACNEWS): Fiji’s Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama announced Thursday, the country’s capital, Suva will go into lock-down for 14 days beginning Friday, April 3, after two more COVID19 cases were confirmed today.

The latest confirmed cases are a husband and wife, who live at an informal settlement close to the capital.

“Our sixth case is a 21-year-old woman and our seventh case is her 33-year-old husband. Again, our medical teams were well-prepared to get to these patients quickly, test them and move them securely and hygienically into isolation,” PM Bainimarama told a press conference in the capital this afternoon.

“The two individuals are a couple living together in the Nabua Settlement in Suva. The sixth patient –– the 21-year-old wife –– developed symptoms on Saturday, 28 March. She informed the Ministry of Health on April 1. Our teams visited her home, and tested her that same day. Her partner, the 33-year-old husband reported symptoms on the 31st of March. He was tested the same day as his wife.

“It’s important to note that the symptoms of these two newest cases started with just a runny nose when they called the Ministry of Health for testing. I can’t stress enough –– if you have any symptoms at all, even something as minor as a runny nose, immediately dial 158, our new, 24-hour toll-free coronavirus helpline.”

Hon Bainimarama said both patients have been transported securely to the Navua Hospital Isolation Ward where both are in stable condition. Their daughter has been taken into isolation as well.

“Our contact tracing teams are now identifying all their close contacts and directing them into self-quarantine,” he said.

The two new cases are deemed to be unrelated to the first five cases.

“We’re actively identifying all of these individuals’ close contacts. We’ve identified a contact who lived at home with these two patients after returning from India as the likeliest transmitter of the virus. This person has been placed into isolation in Labasa Hospital, but we cannot comment further until testing confirms this person as the source,” he added.

A concern expressed by PM Bainimarama is the leaking of some of personal details of the two patients on social media.

He said Police are investigating the leak, and the person responsible will be taken to task.

“These two new cases are the most serious developments to-date. Unlike our other case in the Suva area who was immediately self-quarantined and then isolated, there is a high risk these patients have infected others, as they not only lived in close contact with other families in their settlement, but served in very public-facing job: Both patients worked as hairdressers, one at the Jade Salon at FNPF Plaza and the other at the Super Cuts in Damodar City Suva.”

Lockdown

Menwhile, as a result of the new developments Suva will go into lockdown from 5am tomorrow.

The greater Suva area from Delainavesi Bridge to Nausori Bridge will be closed for 14 days.

Within the greater Suva confined area, the greater public will not be allowed in or out –– only those traveling for medical purposes will be allowed through checkpoints.

All non-essential businesses will be closed.

Supermarkets and shops selling food will remain open so that people can buy food.

Restaurants can remain open, so long as they cut seating capacity below 20 people, practice safe physical distancing between tables and at queues, and must focus on takeaway and delivery orders.

Banks will remain open so that people can get money. *Pharmacies will remain open so that people can get medicine.

FNPF will remain open so that people can access funds.

Essential business will remain open. Just like Lautoka, that list includes air and rescue services, air traffic control services, civil aviation, telecommunication services, food and sanitary manufacturing plants, electricity services, emergency services, fire services, health and hospital services, lighthouse services, meteorological services, mine pumping, ventilation and winding, sanitary services, supply and distribution of fuel and gas, power, telecommunications, garbage collection, transport services, water and sewage services, FNPF and FRCS, civil service, private security services and roading services.

Markets will remain open –– we are decentralising markets into satellite markets to prevent the sort of dangerous overcrowding that spurs the spread of the virus; and

Given some Fijians need to seek specialised treatment at facilities in Suva, the checkpoints will allow these individuals who need to undergo surgery or receive kidney dialysis treatment. In order to ensure resident in greater Suva area can access life-sustaining services:

The port of Suva will remain open for international freight shipping and inter-island cargo shipping; any passenger travel, however, remains forbidden; and

We will implement the same AMA arrangement we introduced in the Lautoka confined area to get food and produce into the Suva confined area. At all three checkpoints, suppliers can arrange with a police driver to ensure that produce still comes into Suva, and we don’t let the virus escape the confined area.

PM Bainimarama also announced the current curfew hours, from 10pm to 6am, will now be moved two hours earlier, from 8pm to 5am, from tomorrow night.

“If you’re travelling for work or as a result of a medical emergency, you can travel during these hours. Otherwise, don’t add your name to the ever-growing list of violators. Social gatherings are now banned across the country,” PM Bainimarama warned.

“Our 20 person limit now applies only to the workplace. Two people, three people, it doesn’t matter –– no more social gatherings. Do not have visitors over to your homes. Your interactions should be limited entirely to those already living in your households. If you’re missing a friend or loved one, do the safe thing and call them on the phone. If you need to walk around or exercise you may do so, but keep a safe distance of two metres from other people while outside.”

He said there is no “magic bullet” to defeat COVID-19 and will scale up enforcement if need be.

“There is no vaccine. There is no quick-fix, and there is no cure. There is only one strategy that’s proven to stop coronavirus, and that is changing our behaviour right now to stop its spread. Stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary that you leave. If you are leaving your home, ask yourself: Does my life or my livelihood depend on what I’m doing? If the answer is no, get back indoors and stay there – staying home saves lives,” he said.

He’s warned that government will not hesitate to impose a 24 hour curfew nationwide if people continue to disobey the restrictions now in place

“If these habits aren’t changed on your own accord, we aren’t afraid to scale up our enforcement to contain COVID-19. We can achieve this one of two ways: By your willing cooperation, or by heavy-handed action. For every Fijian, this will be much easier if you follow our directives –– but if not, we will be forced to crack down with a nationwide 24-hour curfew.”

Fiji now has seven confirmed COVID19 cases.