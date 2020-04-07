COVID19 cases stable, one more confirmed as Fiji prepares for TC Harold

Suva, FIJI – April 7, 2020: 7.30pm (PACNEWS): While all the 14 COVID19 cases are recovering and in stable condition, Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today announced another new confirmed case – a 33 year old man of Lautoka.

“Our newly-confirmed case of coronavirus is the husband of an existing patient from Lautoka –– the Zumba classmate of patient number one. This was a case we have expected for some time and, thankfully, this 33-year-old gentleman did not develop any symptoms until after he was safely in isolation and posed no risk to the public. This is the sixth confirmed transmission that can be traced back to our first case, announced PM Bainimarama to the media this afternoon.

There are now 15 cases of COVID-19 in Fiji. All of the patients remain in stable condition.

However, test has come back negative for the Fijian who returned from Uruguay and broke lock-down restriction. As a result Government has now lifted the lockdown in the Lautoka confined area.

While this is good news, PM Bainimarama said the man will still be investigated for his actions.

“Despite his irresponsible behavior, which will still be investigated, he was among the 24 tests last night that came back negative –– meaning all of the Lautoka confined area now has the freedom to move into and out of the area, including the Kashmir area, where the man resided.

“But the lifting of the lockdown does not mean life is going back to normal; it’s not cause for celebration or an excuse to play loose with the rules. The 8pm to 5am nationwide curfew applies everywhere. The ban on all social gatherings applies everywhere. The requirement to keep a safe distance of two metres applies everywhere. Our Police officers are stepping up surveillance in Lautoka from today to make sure no one takes this as an opportunity to skirt any of our directives, said PM Bainimarama.

The Fijian leader said with TC Harold approaching, government will weather-proof COVID19 containment efforts.

“Tomorrow, the cyclone will enter Fijian waters, and we can expect strong winds and heavy rains in the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Viti Levu, Kadavu, the Lomaiviti Group and the Southern Lau Group.

“If any areas under lockdown see serious flooding and need to be evacuated, we have contingency plans in place to prevent any mixing between evacuees and Fijians who are close contacts of existing COVID-positive patients –– so you should have no hesitation in evacuating as normal if flooding poses a risk. All evacuation centres will also be sanitised, and regularly monitored to ensure that they are not filled beyond capacity.

“Through this storm, I want to again stress that the directives given by our authorities are not voluntary. They are not suggestions. They are orders that must be followed, for your safety and the safety of those around you, warned Bainimarama.