Cyclone Harold tracks towards Tongatapu

Nuku’alofa – April 7, 2020: 8.30pm (Nuku’alofa): Tongatapu could feel hurrican force winds and heavy rain over the next two days as Tropical Cyclone Harold is expected to enter Tongan waters as a Category 3 storm by Thursday morning.

Track maps released by the Fiji Meteorological Office in Nadi and the Tonga MET office in Fua’amotu show that the cyclone, which hit the Solomons and then Vanuatu in the past three days, is trackng towards the Southwest of Fiji and Tonga.

‘Ofa Fa’anunu, Director of Meteorology, said that Cyclone Harold said although it looks as if the cyclone will maintain its current track he added people should be prepared for anything.

Meanwhile, here is the latest Tropical Cyclone Alert issued at 4pm today:

TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT

WARNINGS: “A TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT REMAIN INFORCE FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAIN INFORCE FOR TONGATAPU, ‘EUA, HA’APAI AND VAVA’U LAND AREAS.

A STRONG WINDS WARNING AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAIN INFORCE FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS.”

SITUATION: SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE “HAROLD” (CATEGORY 4) WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 16.6 SOUTH, LONGITUDE 171.2 EAST OR ABOUT 670KM WEST OF NADI (FIJI), 1410KM WEST OF NIUAFO’OU, 1515KM WEST NORTH-WEST OF NUKU’ALOFA, 1565KM WEST NORTH-WEST OF PANGAI HA’APAI, 1585KM WEST NORTH-WEST OF VAVA’U AT 1:00PM THIS AFTERNOON. SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE HAROLD IS MOVING EAST AT THE SPEED OF 15 KNOTS (29KM/HRS). THE MAXIMUM WINDS NEAR THE CENTER IS ABOUT 101 KNOTS (201KM/HR). ON ITS CURRENT TRACK, SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE “HAROLD” IS EXPECTED TO LIE AT ABOUT 120KM SOUTH-WEST OF NUKU’ALOFA AT ABOUT 7AM THURSDAY MORNING. MEANWHILE, A TROUGH OF LOW PRESSURE LIES SLOW MOVING OVER VAVA’U. ASSOCIATED CLOUDS WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN AND STRONG WINDS WILL AFFECT THE GROUP THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT.

” FOR TONGATAPU, ‘EUA, TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU: EAST TO SOUTHEAST WINDS 15-20 KNOTS (30-40KM/HR), INCREASING TO 25-30 KNOTS (50-60KM/HR). MOSTLY CLOUDY AND OVERCAST WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. ROUGH TO VERY ROUGH SEAS (4-6 METERS). A MODERATE NORTHERLY SWELL (3 – 4 METERS) POOR VISIBILITY IN AREA OF HEAVY RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS. POSSIBLE FLASH FLOOD IN LOW LYING AREAS DUE TO HEAVY RAIN.

FOR VAVA’U AND HA’APAI: NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS 10-15 KNOTS (20-30KM/HR), INCREASING TO 20 KNOTS (40KM/HR). TENDING NORTH TO NORTHWESTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING. MOSTLY CLOUDY AND OVERCAST WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. ROUGH SEAS (UP TO 3 METERS). A MODERATE NORTHERLY SWELL (3 – 4 METERS), POOR VISIBILITY IN AREA OF HEAVY RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS. POSSIBLE FLASH FLOOD IN LOW LYING AREAS DUE TO HEAVY RAIN.