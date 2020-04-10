16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fiji

Suva, FIJI – April 10, 2020: 6.15pm (FIJI TIMES/PACNEWS/FBC NEWS): Fiji has recorded one more new case of COVID-19 today.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama revealed the nine-year-old grandaughter of a 57-year-old man – case number 9 – who recently returned from India tested positive to the virus this morning.

“After testing another 32 samples, today, we received confirmation of another COVID-positive case that we had been anticipating: the 9-year-old granddaughter of the gentleman in Labasa who traveled from India,” PM Bainimarama said.

“This young girl lived in the Soasoa settlement. She has been in isolation since the 4th of April. While she wasn’t showing any symptoms, we knew she had a high risk of being infected given her close contact with her grandfather.

“We had her tested and she was confirmed positive late this morning.”. But given the length of time this young girl spent in isolation, and the fact that she wasn’t showing symptoms, her risk of infecting others is extremely low.

“This is the sixth confirmed case stemming from the gentleman in Labasa –– and it once again goes to show how long and dangerous a chain of transmission can grow if our public health directives are blatantly ignored.

“So as Fijians gather with your own families this holiday weekend, I want each of you to take a moment to appreciate how much it means to have them in your life –– and how much we sometimes take that for granted. Pledge to protect them by changing your own behaviour in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

“Treat COVID-19 with the seriousness it deserves. Protect your family, do what the authorities tell you to do –– help us break every chain of transmission in Fiji,” said Bainimarama.

Meanwhile, all mobile fever clinics staff have a form of identification.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is to ensure that the government’s response to combat the spread of COVID-19 is not exploited.

The clarification comes as health teams are visiting homes to assess people and question them about their recent travel history, or if they may have come in contact with anyone who returned from overseas.

He said health staff are to have the incident management team ID card or the Ministry of Health or discipline forces card.

“I am asking those who want to exploit these efforts by using this opportunity to do whatever they want to do for their own benefit to please don’t do that. Because this is a matter of public emergency and this is a matter of public health.”

Dr Waqainabete said coronavirus continues to spread globally with over 1.5 million people infected.

“If we’ve been looking at what’s happening around the case fatality – those who die have risen from four percent initially in January it’s now sitting to six percent.”

Dr Waqainabete is warning Fijians to adhere to the COVID-19 directives in place as the virus continues to be a killer.

The Health Minister also revealed that six families have refused screening for temperature amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete said all these families are from Suva.

Dr Waqainabete said this was disappointing and also highlights that the Permanent Secretary for Health has been given authority and power to ensure everyone is screened under the extensive comprehensive effort of community screening.

He said under this initiative over 6,000 Fijians have been screened in the greater Suva area.