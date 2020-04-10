Saved by God’s grace

Nuku’alofa – April 10, 2020: 7.20pm (Nuku’alofa Times): It was the most important 10 seconds in Netani Seru’s life.

If he was just 10 seconds late he would not have lived to tell this story.

Netani and his fellow work mates made the dash for safety on Thursday morning at the height of Cyclone Harold’s onslaught at the Vakaloa Beach Resort in Kanokupolu, Hihifo here on Tongatapu.

Tidal waves rose above the roof of the resort’s main hall and strong winds slammed against the buidings, bringing everything to the ground.

“It was an experience I will not forget,” he said.

“And am thankful I am alive. It was God’s grace that saved me and the others.

“If we were late by another 10 seconds we would have died.”

Netani, a Fijian staff at the Resort, was injured with two other staff.

He received injuries to his right hand, left knee and feet.

“Flying window glasses caused the injuries but we were lucky that it was not too serious. There was a lot of blood lost but we were able to get that sorted once we got to Vaiola Hospital,” he said.

Vakaloa is one of the resorts on Tongatapu that suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Harold on Thursday morning.

Liku’alofa, Blue Banana and Ha’atafu were some of the others that also suffered damage.

Prime Minister Hon Dr Pohiva Tu’inetoa was able to visit the affected areas early yesterday, accompanied by the Infrastructure Minister Hon Akosita Lavulavu.

Government, through the National Emergency Management Committee, will be finalising damage assessments to determine the extent of damage and costs.

The island of ‘Eua also reported a lot of damage, including office buildings.

Cyclone Harold stormed through the Solomons, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga, leaving behind a trail of damage and double implications as the region is also fighting against the Coronavirus.

As overseas donors begin indicating their assistance there is hope that people who have been affected will be urgently assisted.

For Netani he is just thankful that he was ale to survive the ordeal.

“I am lucky and I will always be grateful to God,” he added.

Saved by God’s grace indeed!