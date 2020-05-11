Tongan brothers secure Pontypool rugby contracts

Suva, FIJI – May 12, 2020: 9.40am (Nuku’alofa Times): Veamatahau brothers, Amanaki and Asher, have signed one year contracts with the Pontypool Rugby Football Club.

The Pontypool Rugby Football Club is a Welsh rugby union team based in the town of Pontypool.

They play in the Wales Rugby Union Championship and due to the regionalisation of Welsh rugby in 2003 Pontypool RFC is now a feeder club to The Dragons regional team. Pontypool play their home matches at Pontypool Park.

The ‘Turbo Brothers’ manager Peni Faingaa told Times Sports on messenger this morning that the wo have signed their contracts and are eager to “get out and show their worth”.

He said the players get the chance to be promoted into the Dragons team if they do well consistently.

“This is a big stepping stone up,” he said.

“If they do well with the Pontypool team then they can be selected to play for the Dragons.

“This is a massive opportunity.”

Dragons are one of the four professional rugby union regional teams in Wales. They are owned by the Welsh Rugby Union and play their home games at Rodney Parade, Newport and at other grounds around the region. They play in the Pro14 league and the European Rugby Champions Cup/European Rugby Challenge Cup.

Ben Jeffreys, the Pontypool Manager, sent the two brothers their contract offers on April 24.

Peni said the two are excited about the opportunity they have.

Times Sports published a story on their exploits in England last night here.

The brothers, who hold New Zealand citizenships, started their rugby careers early.

Both players play well at either centre, wing or fullback.

They both started playing for the Victoria Secondary Schools Under-18 rugby league sides in 2014 before making it into the Melbourne Storms Under-18 and Under-20 sides.

Then it was stints with the Sydney Bears, the Asquith Magpies and the West Sydney Two Blues before they left for England.

They played for the Guernsey Raiders First XV in 2019/2020 and the Peterborough Lions First XV in the last two years as well.

Consistent performances for their different club-sides have not gone unnoticed.