Tongan brothers attract interest of European clubs

By ILIESA TORA

Suva, FIJI – May 11, 2020: 11.30pm (Nuku’alofa Times): Two young Tongan rugby players are fast attracting the interest of rugby clubs in Europe, following their devastation forms in club rugby in England.

Nicknamed the ‘Twin Turbo’ by local newspapers in England, the Veamatahau brothers of Amanaki and Asher are set to sign contracts with Welsh clubs who have been after them.

Their manager Peni Faingaa told Times Sports from England that the two players have been devastating forms during their stints with their English clubsides.

“They have been doing very well and we have been getting interests from Welsh clubs. But we have given the choice to them to make,” Peni said in a special message to Times Sports.

Reports in newspaper cuttings sent to Times Sport sing praises on the two brothers.

The brothers play in Guernsey and are adored by local fans.

Amanaki and Asher were both born in New Zealand.

Peni said the two players have also been receiving interest from the Tonga 7s team head coach Tevita Tu’ifua.