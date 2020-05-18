Cops detain youth over Cook’s death

Nuku’alofa – May 18, 2020: 4.45pm (Nuku’alofa Times): The family of the late Ned Cook are in mourning as Tonga Police detain a 19-year-old boy over his untimely death over the weekend.

The Salvation Army Alcohol and Drugs Awareness Centre team leader and a counselor on drug abuse, the late Mr Cook was assaulted along Vuna Road in Ma’ufanga on Friday night, May 15, before he passed away at the Vaiola Hospital on Father’s Day – which was Sunday.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea confirmed today that police officers has arrested the youth from Ma’ufanga on Sunday, May 17.

Mr Cook, who was 67 years old, died at Vaiola Hospital on Sunday morning, from injuries he sustained during the alleged assault on Friday night.

He was a registered DAPAANZ Counsellor and Supervisor specializing in dealing with people who have problems with alcohol and other drugs, as well as prevention of family violence. He has played a major role in rehabilitation of offenders referred to The Salvation Army by the courts.

Having returned to Tonga last year, Mr Cook was instrumental in setting up programs to help rehabilitate drug abusers and users.

Police investigations are continuing.