Tonga Police arrest 6 more for drugs

Nuku’alofa – May 25, 2020: 4.50pm (Nuku’alofa Times): Six more people have been arrested for drug related charges here in Tonga.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea of the Tonga Police Force confirmed this today.

He said the Drug Enforcement Taskforce arrested five men and a woman with illicit drugs, firearm and a live bullet between May 21 and May 24 from six different locations in Tongatapu, in an ongoing operation targeting drug dealers and suppliers.

A 38-year-old man from Haákame was arrested by the Drug Taskforce on May 21 at Haákame with 1.09 grams of cannabis, one revolver pistol, one live bullet and drug utensils.

Following this arrest the Drug Taskforce arrested two men at Maúfanga on Friday 22 May, a 31-year-old man from Maúfanga and a 38-year-old man from Houmakelikao, with 0.70 grams of methamphetamine and 1.69 grams.

Later, the same day the Drug Taskforce arrested a 34-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man from Tofoa with 12.06 grams of cannabis and drug utensils, and a 19-year-old man from Haáteiho was arrested on Sunday 24 May with 0.66 grams of cannabis.

All six accused have been charged accordingly and to appear at the Magistrate Court later.

“Drugs have no place in our community, they destroy the lives of the users, harming our children and our communities,” A/DPC Vailea said.

“We urge anyone who has concerns about drugs related activity in their neighborhood to contact police at 22784.”