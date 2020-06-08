Tonga to announce border decision on June 12

Nuku’alofa – June 8, 2020: 9pm (Nuku’alofa Times): The rest of the world will know Tonga’s decision on her borders on Friday, June 12 when Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tuioneto’a is expected to announce what government has planned.

But to-date there is growing concern that the Ministry of Health is late in preparing for treatments in case there are COVID-19 cases detected if the borders open.

Nuku’alofa Times has tried over the last few days to get confirmations from Health but to no avail.

Questions were sent to Chief Executive Officer Dr Siale Akauola and Director Public Health Dr Reynold Ofanoa but those have not been answered yet.

Health Minister Hon Dr Amelia Tuipolotu had told Parliament two weeks ago that the Health Ministry was 85% prepared.

Health is expected to advise the Task Force set up to look at the border issue and the possibility of opening for special repatriation flights.

That Task Force will then make recommendations to Cabinet.

Ministers Hon Poasi Tei and Hon Siaosi Sovaleni are also members of the Task Force.

Tonga does not have any case of COVID-19.

Tongans and others who work in Tonga stuck overseas are asking for special flights to take them back into the Kingdom.

However, that has been delayed because government has stated it is not ready to cater for the infux of returning passengers.

Some Pacific countries have already started flying their own back into the countries, like Vanuatu, Solomons, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Cook Islands and Fiji.

All returning passengers have to go through quarantine periods before they are allowed to return home if they are cleared.

Many are hoping that Tonga will do the same.