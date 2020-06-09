Health prepares, with testing for COVID-19 now available

Nuku’alofa – June 9, 2020: 8pm (Nuku’alofa Times): The Ministry of Health is preparing for the likely opening of special flights to countries that have been cleared off COVID-19, including Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Siale Akauola told the Nuku’alofa Times today that they have followed preparation plans across the board, with Tonga’s safety in mind.

He said Tonga is at 95 percent readiness as of today and will be at 99 percent by the weekend.

This preparedness has included bringing in equipment and testing kits that would help in testing for corona virus or COVID-19.

And the upgrading of the test laboratory at Vaiola Hospital to allow for testing of samples.

“Yes, we have upgraded our laboratory from a level one to level two to be able to do PCR testing in Tonga. This is major work since this technology requires upgrading of safety infrastructure and equipment to be able to safely conduct such complex testing in country,” Dr Siale said.

Quarantine centres have been identified and the Ministry has worked with stakeholders in ensuring that all restrictions and government guidelines were observed in the past four months.

This includes some hotels who have agreed to be part of the program.

Dr Siale responded to emailed questions from the Nuku’alofa Times:

NT: What is the status update on the preparation that Health has been doing in the last 4 months? A statement from the Hon Minister for Heath was reported saying we are 85% ready – what does that mean?

Dr Siale: 85% readiness is an estimate we used last week. Up to today, we are 95% ready so by the end of the week, we should be 99% ready. This is readiness to quarantine for 14 days travelers to be repatriated back from selected countries like Fiji, New Zealand, Samoa and maybe some states in Australia. We are not quite ready for repatriation of Tongans from countries like the USA or those countries with higher prevalence of Covid-19.

NT: How is the Ministry of Health preparing the communities? Has there been some awareness done throughout the country?

Dr Siale: The state of emergency and restrictions in mass gathering and so forth is the way communities in Tonga have been prepared for the Covid-19. During these periods, on going risk communication and training have been conducted through various platforms to raise awareness of the public of threats of Covid-19.

NT: Are there facilities for testing right now? Do we have the equipment?

Dr Siale: Yes, we have upgraded our laboratory from a level one to level two to be able to do PCR testing in Tonga. This is major work since this technology requires upgrading of safety infrastructure and equipment to be able to safely conduct such complex testing in country. Thankfully, training of staff was not difficult since most of our staff had been training in this technology before and this is not a completely new process to them.

NT: Why is there delay in setting up testing labs?

Dr Siale: As noted above, upgrading a lab from level one to a level 2 lab; in the Pacific context, during a time of travel restriction is not an easy feat.

NT: What about having facilities for quarantine? Do we have the capacity?

Dr Siale: Hotels will be used. Tanoa and a few others have been confirmed and they can meet initial demand. But as demand, escalates, depending on how smoothly we can conduct this exercise, we can expand facilities other areas (plan B facilities).

NT: When does Health plan to have 100% readiness?

Dr Siale: We do have a National Action Plan for COVID-19 and specific Health Plan is in its final drafting format. This health plan will be ready in a day or two. Will it show 100% readiness – definitely not since no country is ever 100% ready ! But it will show gaps that can direct the attention towards if needed in future. This will facilitate efficient and effective support by Government in collaboration with its development partners.

NT: What can we do to continue ensuring that we do not have COVID-9 within the country?

Dr Siale: Continue what we are planning to do and execute them accordingly. Continue working closely with partners within Government, NGOs and development partners. Learn lessons learned from other countries in how they fight COVID-19. Support local teams to ensure they can deliver their responsibilities safely and effectively, and they have time to rest and recover when things are going well.