Curfew times moved as State of Emergency extended in Tonga

Nuku’alofa – June 11, 2020: 4.30pm (Nuku’alofa Times): Curfew hours in Tonga have been relaxed as Government today extended the State of Emergency in the Kingdom to July 8.

Curfew hours now will be from 12 midnight to 5am daily, effective from today.

Prime Minister Hon Dr Pohiva Tuioneto’a made the revelation in a press release sent out today.

But there is no mention of the border opening and the planned repatriation flights to countries that have been identified, including Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa.

Hon Dr Pohiva said the “continuous spread of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) worldwide and in countries proximate to Tonga and that pursuant to the Declaration of Public Health Emergency dated 12 March 2020 and gazetted on 13 March 2020 unless further extended under section 167 of the Public Health Act 2008 and the Declaration of COVID-19 to be an Emergency Notifiable Condition dated 12 March 2020 and gazetted on 13 March 2020, It is clear that there is a continuous public health emergency in Tonga”.

“And that it is still necessary for emergency powers to be exercised in order to prevent or minimize risk and the loss of human life to COVID-19,1 therefore hereby renew the Declaration of a State of Emergency that was made on 15 May 2020, to be applied over all the land and sea areas of Tonga commencing from Thursday 11 June 2020 at 8.00pm until Wednesday 8 July 2020 at 8.00pm, unless further renewed in accordance with the law.”

Dr Pohiva said the extension was recommended by the Disaster Management Committee and the the Minister responsible for Emergency Management, Hon Poasi Tei.

The National COVID-19 Restrictions Notice (“Notice”) will have the following terms and conditions:

This Notice shall be effective from 8:00pm, Thursday 11 June 2020 to 00pm, Wednesday 8 July 2020 and shall apply to the areas specified in the Renewal of the Declaration of a State of Emergency dated 11 June 2020, unless further renewed.

“mass gatherings” means any gathering not exceeding a total of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors in any gatherings except for religious services and education institutions;

“social distancing” means keeping 1.5 meters distance from any other person at all times.

Night-time curfews shall apply from 12:00pm to 5:00am. The night-time curfew shall be enforced by the Tonga Police, His Majesty’s Armed Forces and relevant authorised officers.

All activities and gatherings in Tonga shall not exceed the maximum number defined as mass gathering; comply with social distancing; and comply with the Ministry of Health requirements for sanitation and hygiene.

Funeral gatherings shall be restricted to a total of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors with an authorised officer to be present throughout.

Tonga Police and His Majesty’s Armed Forces and any authorised officers for the purposes of securing public safety and maintenance of public health shall have the power to enforce this Notice.

All persons shall observe and promote social distancing at all times and shall use protective clothing where possible.

All persons shall observe personal hand hygiene and shall follow all Public Health Advisories issued by the Ministry of Health in relation to COVID-19.

All provisions of this Notice shall apply to all persons.

There is hope that Government will announce plans on repatriation flights to some of the Pacific countries so that Tongans and visa holders can be returned home.

Government has put online a Repatriation Registry for all those wanting to return to Tonga.