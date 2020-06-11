Online Repatriation forms for Tongans and visa holders overseas

Nuku’alofa – June 11, 2020: 2pm (Nuku’alofa Times): Tongan citizens and those holding Tongan visa overseas who want to be repatriated to the Kingdom, with possible easing of COVID- 19 travel restrictions, will need to fill a special online Repatriation Registry.

The Registry is on the Tonga Government Portal on https://citizensregistration.gov.to/wp/ or the http://www.gov.to/

This is in line with the Government’s plans to start repatriating Tongans and visa holders from overseas countries where they are currently stuck because of lock-downs implemented during the COVID-19 crisis.

Government is expected to make a decision on Friday, June 12, with high possibilities of special flights. Normal flights might take some time yet.

Nuku’alofa Times was told this week by the Chief Executive Officer for Health, Dr Siale Akauola, that the Ministry has prepared for the special flights possibility.

“Up to today (Tuesday, May 9), we are 95% ready so by the end of the week, we should be 99% ready. This is readiness to quarantine for 14 days travelers to be repatriated back from selected countries like Fiji, New Zealand, Samoa and maybe some states in Australia,” Dr Siale said on Tuesday.

“We are not quite ready for repatriation of Tongans from countries like the USA or those countries with higher prevalence of Covid-19.”

Fiji and New Zealand are confirmed COVID-19 free, with Samoa, like Tonga still yet to record a case.

Dr Siale said there is a likelihood flights from certain States in Australia while flights from the United States of America will be determined later.

Opening for special flights will give the Ministry of Heath the opportunity to test their preparedness, before full flights are finally opened.

The move would also be timely as New Zealand and Australia are both considering opening travel bubbles to the region of their own travel bubble is successful.

Tourism has taken a bigger hit then expected in Tonga, Fiji, Samoa, the Cook Islands and Vanuatu, to name a few countries because of the crisis and subsequent lock-downs.