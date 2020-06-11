Secret report reveals widespread salary and allowance rorts at USP

Suva, FIJI/Auckland, NEW ZEALAND – June 11, 2020: 4pm (NZ WIRES): Academics and staff at the University of the South Pacific (USP) in Suva have been paying themselves millions of dollars in salaries and allowances they may not have been entitled to.

Pacific member nations of the USP, including Nauru, Samoa, Tonga and New Zealand have expressed anger at the way USP staff appear to be helping themselves to aid money intended to educate the people of the Pacific.

The payments which run into the millions of dollars, were paid during the reign of Fijian Vice-Chancellor Rajesh Chandra who also benefited from various curious allowances.

They were discovered by his replacement Pal Ahluwalia who took over USP on 01 November, 2018.

In May last year Ahluwalia, who had managed to take control, had discovered the financial and salary rorting underway and in Vanuatu presented the USP Council with a paper, “Issues, concerns and breaches of past management and financial decisions.”

While the Fiji Government and its appointees, including Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson, tried to attack Ahluwalia, other Pacific nations forced Thompson to bring in an outside consultancy firm to investigate. BDO Auckland’s report was submitted to USP on August 21 last year but kept secret.

BDO’s report has been seen by major donors and some, like Australia, have suspended aid until the university is cleaned up. Officially I was unable to obtain the report but now have it as Fiji, critics claim, is making enemies by trying to nationalise the 52-year-old regional institution.

Along with the 114-page BDO report, a cache of USP documents reveal how the Fiji Government has covertly tried to drive Ahluwalia out of the country. His home has been raided by USP security staff, his credit cards taken.

Also obtained is outraged correspondence from leaders of the 12 Pacific nations that own USP.

There is also correspondence on tragic claims of “sex-for-grades” operated by academics at USP Suva. It includes high level cover ups of deaths associated with this.

Ahluwalia, born in Kenya and schooled in Canada, was appointed by the USP Council as VC to replace Chandra. BDO suggests this was against the wishes of Thompson and Fiji.

BDO name 25 USP academics and staff it investigated. I will not name them at this stage. It is alleged they were involved in salary and allowance manipulations.

While BDO was able to dismiss some of Ahluwalia’s allegations, others were found to be true: “when analysed critically they do not make commercial sense,” BDO said.

Chandra directly benefited from one kind of operation, “professional development leave”. Payments made to others included “inducement allowances’, “responsibility allowances”, “acting allowances” and bonuses.

It meant USP staff, funded by international aid, were on their own gravy train.

“We are of the view that the oversight, governance and control of remuneration is a key weakness across USP,” the report said.

“This was a key theme throughout our investigation as many of the matters raised in the (Ahluwalia’s) Paper, or the likely motivations behind those matters, relate to remuneration.”

BDO said “inducement allowances” had been paid extensively across USP, totalling $4,271,774 (US$1,986,793) over three years to December 2018.

The allowances had varying conditions and were paid without full knowledge of the remuneration committee and council.

“Responsibility and Acting Allowances have also been awarded extensively across USP, with payroll records indicating that $3,011,112.53 (US$1,400,439.95) were paid to staff across the three years…. Very little guidance exists to govern how these allowances are applied.…”

BDO said there was “a consistent theme of policy breaches” over allowances: “Specially, we have noted instances where staff members have been awarded ‘multiple’ bonuses which is not allowed under current policies.”

Bonus payments worth $1,890,129 (US$879, 081) were made.

“We are of the opinion that the cumulative effect of this lack of oversight and control has resulted in breaches of policy (where policies exist) and numerous instances where staff members, particularly those in senior roles, are remunerated well outside Council approved salary bandings.”

BDO’s report graphed payments, showing, for example, that the 13 top staff all earned substantially more money, via allowance manipulation, than their salary band allowed.

Included is Derreck Armstrong who for three years had earned way over his salary band. Tuesday the Fiji Government installed him as acting VP after they removed Ahluwalia.

“Through our work,” BDO says, “we have identified numerous instances which breach one or more of the conditions stipulated in the inducement allowance policy.”

In 2018, a total of 57 employees received inducement payments, and 90 over three years, ranging from 35 percent of salary up to 60 percent.

The highest inducement allowance was $214,200 (US$99,622).

“We have noted cases where employees have received an inducement allowance for many years, some tracing back over a decade spanning multiple contracts, promotions and pay increases,” BDO says.

“It seems commercially illogical that these employees would need an inducement allowance to stay in USP’s employment.

“In our opinion, and based on our experience, it appears that inducement allowances have been a systematic way of artificially inflating the value of certain roles and places a number of positions outside approved salary banding.”

BDO said inducement allowances were not paid in Australia and New Zealand universities. It was also “enigma in the way that they are expressed as a percentage of salary rather than being a fixed sum as they will continue to increase each year in line with any salary increase.”

Twenty four employees over three years shared $2,152,305.86 (US$1,001,020.38) in “responsibility allowances” and $828,806.67 (US$385,473.15) for “acting allowance.”

Allowances were being abused.

“For example, we have noted some staff members who have benefitted from numerous Responsibility and Acting Allowances (at the same time) for long periods.”

Academic staff were sending up “consulting” services through USP but with the staff taking 70 percent of the revenue earned. There was no formal policy behind the take.

BDO looked at the “unusual situation” of one staffer and called for a “high level review” suggesting his consultancy arrangements contravened policy: “We recommend a full forensic audit of consultancy fees paid (name withheld). The audit should focus on the nature of each arrangement, whether they were appropriately (independently) authorised, whether the correct policies had been followed, and whether the correct documentation exists.”

The staffer collected a significant number of allowances: “How is one person able to complete all these roles at one time competently?”

The person had continued to be paid an inducement allowance for nearly 20 years.

A number of people cited in the report had direct ties to Voreqe Bainimarama’s Fiji First Party. One received a favoured position at USP without Ahluwalia’s consultation.

Another went from a salary of nearly $70,000 (US$35,000) to over $200,000 (US$100,000) after being given an appointment without advertisement.

“There are some very serious breaches noted in the appointment…,” said BDO. “It should be noted that his position titles have been changed at rapid pace without any advertisement and formal recruitment or selection process. This is very peculiar for USP renewal processes.”

Another linked to Bainimarama’s government was identified as breaching salary bands which BDO found to be “fiscally irresponsible” and that it would be very difficult to deliver all these roles adequately.”

Chandra wrote to Thompson to request professional development leave so he could spend time writing a book on USP at RMIT University in Melbourne. He told Thompson “by way of note he also declares that his children live in Melbourne – ‘but assure you that this is not the reason why the leave is anchored at RMIT’.”

He took the four weeks of leave, at the end of his employment contract when he was not entitled to leave, and received professional allowance in total of $20,041.07 (US$9,321). In short, BDO says this should not have been paid and he was not entitled to it: “Professor Chandra is effectively performing consulting work by writing a book with the intention of personal commercial gain…. We consider there is potential for profits to be generated from the sale of the book written during USP time. Arguably this is property of the USP that has not been fully considered or addressed.”

Staff hirings were made that appeared improper, including of people who had been fired by other employers.

One of the more detailed cases examined by BDO is a woman in an administrative position.

Chandra appointed her directly but BDO noted “serious irregularities” in her promotion and so called back payments made as she started the job: “The position was not advertised and the backpay she got was never discussed with her supervisor.”

Ahluwalia in his original complaint said: “It cannot be comprehended why a position was upgraded going back four years and why the university committed to such a large amount of financial payment.”

On Chandra’s orders, she started work with “back-pay” of $63,008 (US$29,304) and an annual salary of $77,748 (US$36,160).

BDO said Chandra’s “involvement … is a misuse of his position and a breach of USP policies. We also do not understand why Professor Chandra is getting in the payroll affairs of a mid-level staff member. There are supposedly adequate processes in place.”

One of the more venial allegations in the BDO report was the revelation that Chandra put his housemaid into the student married quarters as her private residence. His USP provided house had housemaid quarters, but he wanted her further away, denying a fee paying student accommodation.

BDO withheld criticism of that.

As this is being written, the Fiji Government has tried to force its control over USP and to bury the BDO report.

Critics claim that it is using the Covid-19 emergency as a cover to take action against Ahluwalia.

Arrogantly the Fiji authorities are not only rejecting letters from the governments of Nauru, Samoa, Tonga and New Zealand who are protesting what is happening, they do not even reply to them.

After Bainimarama seized power in his military power in 2006, he spurned regionalism and refused to be part of the Pacific Forum, saying was controlled by Australia and New Zealand. Now he needs Wellington and Canberra and is all friendly, but USP reveals that still present is Bainimarama’s Fiji hostility toward the neighbourhood.

Many highly placed figures in the region say this will destroy the University of the South Pacific.