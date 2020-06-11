Tonga supports call for special USP Council meeting

Nuku’alofa – June 11, 2020: 8pm (Nuku’alofa Times): Tonga has thrown her weight behind the call by Nauru for an urgent special University of the Pacific’s Council meeting to try and solve the issues which has led to the suspension of Vice Chancellor Pal Ahluwalia.

VC Pal is now on suspension pending investigations, following a meeting of the Executive Committee chaired by Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson on Tuesday here in Suva.

He is believed to be the target of a sinister move to get rid of him after he instigated investigations into alleged corrupt practises at the USP under the watch of the former Vice Chancellor Dr Rajesh Chandra.

Education Minister and Tonga’s rep on the Council, Hon Siaosi Sovaleni gave Tonga’s support to the call by the President of Nauru and incoming Chancellor of USP Lionel Aingimea for an urgent special council meeting to be conducted online.

“Your Excellency I support the call for a special council meeting,” Hon Sovaleni said in his response to the call.

The USP Statutes prescribes that any request for a Special Council requires at least ten (10) members of Council:

Statutes sl3, 22. Meetings of the Council states that:

The Council shall meet at least once each year.

A special meeting may he convened at any time on the written request of the Pro- Chancellor or at least ten members of the Council.

In his letter addressed to Mr Winston Thompson, the Pro-Chancellor and Chair of USP Council, Hon Aingimea said “this is to inform you that we the undersigned are calling for a Special Council Meeting by virtual means as per Statute 22 (2) of the Statutes of the University of the South Pacific”

The member countries who had signed the letter were:

Member Country Name Title Nauru H.E.Hon.Lionel Rouwen Aingimea, M.P President & Minister for Education Kiribati Hon.David Collins Minister for Education Marshall Islands Hon.Kitlang Kabua Minister for Education, Sports & Training Samoa Hon.Loau Solamealemalo Keneti Sio Minister for Education & Sports & Culture Tonga Hon.Siaosi ‘Ofakivahafolau Sovaleni Minister for Education & Training Samoa Mr.Leasiosiofa’asisina Oscar Malielegaoi Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Finance, Samoa Australia Professor Caroline Mcmillen Council member appointed by Australia New Zealand Professor Pat Walsh Council member appointed by the Government of New Zealand Senate rep Professor Sushil Kumar Council member appointed by USP Senate Senate rep Profressor Surendra Prasad Council member appointed by USP Senate Staff rep Dr.Robin Havea Council member appointed by USP Staff Student rep Mr.Joseph Sua Council member appointed by students Student rep Mr.Viliame Naulivou Council member appointed by students PIF Meg Taylor, DBE, Secretary General Council member

Nuku’alofa Times has since been advised this evening that the Government of Tuvalu is also throwing her support on the call for the urgent special meeting.

Tonga’s second Council member Dr Robin Havea has also supported the call for the meeting.

“Your Excellency, I am writing to support the request,” Dr Robin said in his response to the call by President Aingimia.

Interestingly, it was Tongan and the USP’s Deputy Pro-Chancellor and Deputy Chair of Council, Aloma Johannson, who had written the suspension letter to VC Pal.

The letter did not state any reason for his suspension, except to state that there were charges he will be investigated on.

“The executive committee decided after considering all the papers that an independent investigation should be conducted as soon as possible into the allegations,” the letter reads.

“Further, in accordance with clause 6 (f) of the Ordinance to Govern the Discipline of the Vice Chancellor, you are hereby suspended forthwith from your duties as Vice Chancellor and President without loss of salary and privileges until the outcome of the investigation is determined.”

There are 33 Council members, with five members co-opted into the Council.

Tonga has four reps with Hon Siaosi, Dr Robin, Ms Johannson and co-opted member Ms Petunia Tupou.

None of the Melanesian countries of Vanuatu, Solomons and Papua New Guinea had signed the support letter.

The meeting is scheduled to be undertaken online by Tuesday, June 16.