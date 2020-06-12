Repatriation “test” flight into Tonga likely next week

Nuku’alofa – June 12, 2020: 10pm (Nuku’alofa Times): The first lot of 50 Tongans are likely to be flown into Nuku’alofa on an Air New Zealand flight, with government saying they will need to first do ‘tests’ on how their preparedness will go.

Prime Minister Hon Dr Pohiva Tuioneto’a confirmed this in a press conference this afternoon.

‘Tests’ or drills are being planned for Tuesday and during the week.

If that is all good then there might be a first special flight – also a trial to see how Tonga’s preparedness will fair.

Government wants to run at least two or three drills before they’ll decide whether the system is prepared or not then they will confirm the next step which will be the first repatriation flight

Only 50 passengers would be allowed on a flight into Tonga.

If the first ‘test’ works more will be conducted.

But full flights are still closed until September, following the extension of diversion orders announced today.

Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Siale Akauola told the Nuku’alofa Times this week that they would be 99 percent ready to cater for special flights into Tonga by this weekend.

He added the three countries that are likely to be focused on are New Zealand, Fiji and Samoa – who are all COVID-19 free.

Hon Dr Pohiva said this afternoon that the 50 passengers from Auckland will be flown in on an Air New Zealand cargo plane.

All passengers will have to be medically cleared off COVID-19 three days before they will be allowed to board the flight and will still have to undergo the 14-days quarantine in Tonga.

That is expected to be done at the Tanoa Dateline International Hotel.

The Minister for MEIDECC, Hon Poasi Tei said the first passenger repatriation flight from Auckland will be a test and if it worked out well more repatriation flights will be held.

Travellers would have to bear the cost of their COVID-19 tests before departing New Zealand.

“Costs for COVID-19 tests have gone up since there is not much of a demand for it in New Zealand now. It used to cost around $70 and now it costs around $300,” Hon Tei said.

“The 50 will be tested again when they arrive in Tonga. They will be transferred straight from the airport to the Tanoa Hotel in Nuku’alofa, where they will stay in quarantine for 14 days. They will be tested again before they are allowed to go home.”

The hotel accommodation and the meals of the passengers will be paid for by Government.

PM Dr Pohiva also confirmed that a naval boat had repatriated the body of a dead Tongan from Suva this week.

But no relative was permitted on the journey from Fiji to Tonga.

Government has posted online a Repatriation Registry that all Tongans overseas and visa holders needing to return home can fill.

This will help government determine the number of Tongans and what countries they are stuck in because of the COVID-19 lock-downs.

Repatriation forms are available on this link: https://citizensregistration.gov.to/wp/

Meanwhile, here is the link you can check to read the diversion order issued today: http://www.gov.to/category/diversion-order/