OPINION – Confusion result of State’s release

By ALFRED TUIKORO (Associate Editor, Nuku’alofa Times)

Utah, USA – June 13, 2020: 5pm (Nuku’alofa Times): Confused!

That is the state of mind now many Tongans overseas, needing to get home to Nuku’alofa, are in right now.

Yesterday’s announcement by the Prime Minister about ‘drills’ and ‘trials’ to be conducted first is laughable.

Laughable because that is a waste of time and resources.

Hon Dr Pohiva Tuioneto’a and Minister Poasi Tei said there needs to be drills practiced first, where the frontliners will be tested if they are prepared.

If that works then the first repatriation flight home will be made.

Obviously the three countries right now that are COVID-19 free which Tongans fly to directly are New Zealand, Fiji and Samoa.

Now, if what we heard from the ‘presse’ was correct, there will be drills held to determine where our frontliners are ready.

After the two or three drills, then there might be the first repatriation flight from New Zealand.

Those coming on that flight will have to ensure they are cleared to travel three days before their flights.

Once they get into Tonga they will also go through the 14-days quarantine period. Fair enough.

But what is worrying is how slow Government is getting things done.

If government seriously believes that COVID-19 is or was a pandemic, they should have focused all their efforts into ensuring that Tonga is ready for it.

That should have seen the road projects, so blatantly stated time and over again as priority, put on hold.

Now we know there are three unnamed contractors who are being supported by government to get TDB loans for their work – with taxpayers to pay their debts if things fall through.

Why continue with the road project is we are so worried about COVID-19.

We have now gone two months and a half without any case.

Yet we are still in lockdown.

Understandably we are late in preparing with health facilities and equipment.

But the Chief Executive Officer for Health, Dr Siale Akauola, had stated that they will be 99% ready to handle special flights from the three regional neighbors who are free from COVID-19.

Now we have the equipment, the facility, to be able to confirm results.

We have kits coming in to conduct tests.

So maybe, it is time to do community testing, to see if any locals has the symptoms.

Why not do this now?

Our neighbors Fiji and Samoa flew their people back into their countries already.

We have shut them out instead, violating their own human rights to be with their families, at home.

Some stuck overseas are barely living through each day.

They have had to fend for themselves, live off others mercy and love.

Money to support them comes hard nowadays because families back at home are struggling to make their own ends meet.

And relatives who they relied on for assistance overseas are also being challenged financially daily.

Has government ever considered that?

Okay, it was all good that we shut down our borders early.

But in the same time we have shot ourselves in the foot.

We are now struggling to see what we need to do, how we can do it and when we can do things.

June 12’s announcement of more flight diversions and continued lockdowns announced earlier smells of the lack of proper advice.

And the lack of political will does not augur well with anyone.

The reference by the Hon Tei that they will await Heath’s full preparedness is a slap in the face on all the hard working health workers who have been working around the clock to get everything ready.

We will never know if we are 100% ready unless we allow repatriation flights to happen.

Then we will have the opportunity to test and see if there are likely symptoms being shown.

Really think about this seriously.

If we are bringing in Tongans from New Zealand, Fiji and Samoa who are already free or never had in cases – in the case of Samoa.

I mean, they are already cleared. We are demanding they get their medical clearance three days before they fly.

They will be tested again at the airports to see whether they have any symptoms surely.

And we bring them home and quarantine them for 14 days.

What are we really worried about then?

Seriously??

Just think about that.

Who is trying to fool who here??

How will government determine the 50 passengers to board flights?

That one will also be interesting.

And then this one beats me.

The Hon PM calls for fasting and we pray as a nation, joined by our own Tongans overseas, including those we have shut out.

We seek God’s help and assistance, guidance.

But we can’t make the call to move.

It’s a bit like Moses when leading the Israelites.

Moses doubted Go and His ability all the time.

Yes he prayed, he called on God but when faced with the challenge he was afraid to exercise his faith.

He was afraid to move in faith.

What then was the real purpose of calling for fasting and prayer?

Was it playing with people’s emotions?

Come on!

Tongans need to come home to their families.

We need to start building our economy again.

Yes, let’s keep practicing the basic hygiene practices. Let’s keep social distancing.

Keep the curfew hours to ensure safety and peace.

Keep the quarantine conditions.

But please open the borders for special flights.

It is time we do the right thing for the people!