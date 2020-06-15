Thompson to Aingimea – “You Do Not Have Powers”

USP saga worsens as Pro Chancellor tells incoming President he is off the mark

Nuku’alofa – June 15, 2020: 4.30pm (Nuku’alofa Times): The incoming President of the University of the South Pacific’s Council has been told he does not have the powers to decide on the date or day of the urgent special meeting called to discuss the ongoing saga at the university.

Current Council President and Pro Chancellor Winston Thompson said this in a letter sent to Hon Lionel Rouwen Aingimea, the incoming Council President and Chancellor, today.

And there were concerns raised also today about the absence of Council meeting minutes from last year.

This media company has been told that there has been no meeting minutes for meetings held in 2019.

Earlier today President Lionel, who is also the head of state in Nauru, wrote to Mr Thompson to confirm that the special Council sitting will be held on Wednesday, June 17.

He said that this was done because Mr Thompson had failed to confirm the date. President Lionel also stated that New Zealand will host the digital meeting.

But in his letter to President Lionel this afternoon Mr Thompson said the meeting is confirmed for Friday and will be hosted by the Council Secretariat.

“With respect, Your Excellency does not have powers to schedule a Council meeting for the 17th June, 2020 when a meeting has already been scheduled for 19th June, 2020 and all members have been duly advised,” Mr Thompson said.

“Your reference to Statute 33, with respect, is also not correct as that only deals with matters where there are no express provisions in the Statutes. Here the Statute 22 expressly deals with special meetings of the Council.”

Mr Thompson said the Secretary to Council is required to arrange and ensure that the venue is secure, administrative and other support are available and a quorum will be attained.

He added calling the meeting for June 17 will cause confusion as the Council Members have already been advised that the meeting is scheduled for June 19.

In his emailed advise to Council members and government reps, Secretary to Council Siona D Koti said the meeting is scheduled for Friday, June 19 from 9am to 4pm.

“Dear Honourable Ministers and Esteemed Members of the USP Council, I write to confirm that a Special Meeting of the USP Council is scheduled for Friday 19 June 2020 from 9.00am to 4.00pm,” the advisory email said.

The Meeting will be hosted from the the university’s ICT Video Conference Room at the Laucala Campus in Suva.

“Due to the travel restrictions and enforcement of quarantine requirement prompted by COVID-19, this meeting will be a virtual meeting. Overseas based members will join the Meeting via a Zoom link that will be circulated to Members,” the advisory said.

“Fiji-based members are invited to attend the meeting physically. The Secretariat will ensure that the required protocol for social-distancing is adhered to at the Meeting Venue.”

Members were asked to confirm their availability to ensure a quorum is reached before the meeting can start.

President Lionel of Nauru had called for the urgent Council meeting following the sudden suspension of Vice Chancellor Pal Ahluwalia last week by a committee headed by Mr Thompson.

That decision sparked region-wide protests at USP centres and angered response from USP member countries.