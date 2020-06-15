Two different dates for USP Council meeting

Thompson pushed for Friday meeting while Council members want Wednesday date

Nuku’alofa – June 15, 2020: 12.35pm (Nuku’alofa Times): A new crisis has emerged, as the University of the South Pacific Council prepares to meet and discuss the ongoing saga that has made headlines over the past seven days.

The meeting will address issues surrounding the investigation of suspended vice-chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Incoming USP Council President/Chancellor and Nauru’s Head of State Hon Lionel Aingimea today told the man he is replacing as President, and current Pro-Chancellor, Winston Thompson that the digital meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 17.

New Zealand will host the Zoom meeting.

Mr Thompson, meanwhile has been pushing for the meeting to be shifted to Friday, June 19.

A media report today said that Mr Thompson has confirmed the Friday meeting.

The report claims that President Lionel had acknowledged the letter Mr Thompson wrote him and agreed to the Friday meeting.

But a copy of Hon Lionel’s letter obtained by Nuku’alofa Times today confirms the meeting will happen on Wednesday.

The letter is re-produced here:

“Mr Winston Thompson Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council USP

“We write further to inform you that since you have not formally amended the date of the Special Council Meeting to Wednesday 17* June 2020, we are making all Council Members aware that the meeting will go ahead on Wednesday 17” June 2020 at 10 am Fiji time.

“This Is In accordance with Statute 33 which sets out the procedure for Council meetings: “The Council may determine the time and place of its meetings and the procedure to be followed at the meetings and may make Standing Orders for the purpose of regulating procedure’. There is no need for another letter from Council members as our initial call for the meeting suffices.

“As the Secretariat has failed to organise this meeting, we will undertake to provide an agenda a Zoom link and any additional papers for the meeting by tomorrow morning 16* June 2020 I have received confirmation from MFAT (New Zealand) that they will host the Zoom meeting on Wednesday 17* June 2020.

“I look forward to seeing you all on Wednesday Morning albeit virtually.”

Hon Lionel’s call for an urgent meeting followed the suspension of VC Pal last week.

His call was supported by more than 10 countries, including Tonga.