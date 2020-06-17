COVID-19, climate change lead agenda as Forum Fisheries officials meet

Honiara, SOLOMONS – June 17, 2020: 5.30pm (FFA): Measures to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change are high on the agenda of the 114th Forum Fisheries Committee (FFC) meeting, which commenced via online yesterday.

The meeting comprises representatives from each of the 17 members of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA). This year’s meeting is being held from 16-19 June 2020.

Tonga is also part of the meeting.

Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen, Director General, said “the pandemic has resulted in a significant economic impact in Member countries in key sectors, such as tourism”.

“This makes it even more important to ensure that other key economic activities, such as fisheries, continue to function effectively,” she said.

“Revenues and associated benefits need to be maximised in a sustainable manner. Food security also needs to be prioritised.”

The meeting will discuss FFA’s response and recovery measures and how the FFA approaches key priorities for the coming year.

“The pandemic is undoubtedly a once-in-a-generation challenge and no less so for the Pacific’s tuna fisheries. However, it also presents a range of opportunities to innovate how FFA operates and we are focused on actioning those opportunities” Dr Tupou-Roosen said.

The meeting will also focus on measures related to an action plan for the Longline Strategy, Electronic Monitoring policy, Observer safety and livelihoods, and how to support members in increasing social benefits from the tuna fisheries.