Fiji borders to reopen, Bula Bubble’ vacation for Aussies and Kiwis

Suva, FIJI – 22 June, 2020: 5:30pm (FIJI TIMES): Fiji will open it’s borders in a highly-controlled manner. Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama clarified this while delivering his statement on “Phase 2” of Fiji’s COVID-Safe Economic Recovery Sunday.

“Our medical experts and economists agree: we can’t risk the health and economic losses of keeping our borders shut forever. Instead, we will carefully reopen our borders in a highly-controlled manner,” Bainimarama said.

“By slowly and safely bringing back vital tourism revenue to Fiji, we will in fact be saving lives – the long-term cost of complete closures and unemployment would risk doing immense harm to Fijians’ mental and physical health,” he said. “This is the best way to economically adjust to the “new normal” in a way that considers all aspects of Fijians’ wellbeing.”

“As Fiji’s cases have disappeared, and cases dwindle in Australia and New Zealand, we’ve been involved in serious discussions about spurring economic recovery through the reopening of regional travel. To lay the groundwork for integrated public health approaches critical to the reopening of our borders, Fiji’s leading medical experts – Dr Aalisha, Dr Fong and Dr Tudravu – are in talks with Professor Paul Kelly, Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, and are liaising with Professor Michael Baker, the Head of the University of Otago’s Public Health Department. This international, doctor-to-doctor collaboration will continue as we forge forward.”

Meanwhile, Government is working on its own bubble to welcome Australians and New Zealanders back to Fiji. Bainimarama said “While Australia and New Zealand work out their Trans-Tasman bubble, Fiji’s equal – or arguably, greater –success against the virus puts us in a position to take the lead in the Pacific. We’re working on our own bubble – a ‘Bula Bubble’, between Fiji, New Zealand and Australia. “Working with Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji, we’ll be welcoming Aussies and Kiwis to holiday in Fiji in a manner that is carefully controlled and safely insulated. Everywhere they go will be wholly dedicated to others who match the same criteria, safely guided by what we’re calling “VIP lanes” – allowing them to Vacation In Paradise,” Bainimarama said.

He said to come to Fiji, Australian and New Zealand tourists can do one of the following: Option One: Intending travellers must present a certificate from a recognised medical institution certifying their 14 days of quarantine in their home country, along with proof of a negative COVID test result within 48 hours of their departure for Fiji, at which point they can immediately start their “Bula Bubble” holiday within confined VIP lanes. OR Option Two: Upon arrival in Fiji, they can complete 14 days of quarantine at their own cost in a Fijian Government – designated quarantine centre or a hotel of their choosing, after which a negative COVID test can clear them to start their ‘Bula Bubble’ vacation.

“This Bula Bubble will allow Aussies and Kiwis to once again enjoy the best of Fiji, while remaining separate from any other travellers and the general public,” he said. “To be clear, any tourist who comes to Fiji on these terms still won’t be able to move freely throughout the country. All of their movement will be contained within the VIP lanes, starting on the airplane, then from the Nadi Airport onto designated transport to their designated resort or hotel, where they’ll remain throughout their stay. “We’re currently identifying geographically-isolated resorts that are the best fit for the “Bula Bubble”. Fiji Airways, in collaboration with Tourism Fiji and the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport will announce more details in due course.”

Bainimarama said Fijian citizens and Fiji residents in Australia and New Zealand will be permitted to travel to Fiji from today, June 22, only after passing through a net of new safety measures. While delivering his statement on “Phase 2” of Fiji’s COVID-Safe Economic Recovery clarified this saying the options for returning residents and citizens are: “One: Intending travellers must present a certificate from a recognised medical institution certifying their 14 days of quarantine in Australia or New Zealand, along with proof of a negative COVID test result within 48 hours of their departure for Fiji. Once you arrive, you will then spend another seven days in home quarantine in Fiji.

“Or, two: if you haven’t done your quarantine in Australia or New Zealand but have been tested, you can present a negative COVID-test result within 48 hours of travel and, on arrival to Fiji and spend 14 days in a government- designated quarantine centre. You can then go straight home if you are symptom-free. “Regardless if you’re a returning Fijian citizen or Fiji resident, and regardless of whether you arrive by air or sea, you must download the careFIJI App to enter the country. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can buy one upon landing at Nadi airport for as little as $100(US$50). My advice is simple: if you come to Fiji, bring a smartphone or buy a smartphone and download careFIJI.”. “We’re also establishing “Pacific Pathways”, starting with all travellers from Tuvalu, Kiribati and Tonga. As the only sovereign nation with a WHO-certified testing lab and the heart of Pacific aviation, Fiji is poised to become a safely- regulated quarantine hub for Pacific countries.

“The Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Tourism, Fiji Airways and our medical experts are now liaising with governments to allow travellers from Tuvalu, Kiribati and Tonga to fly into Fiji. Upon arrival, they must spend 14 days in Fijian government quarantine facilities and then pass a COVID-19 test to enter society, both at their own cost or the cost of their respective government. As our risk assessments evolve, we may expand this arrangement to Samoa, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. “All Pacific Pathway flights will be run by Fiji Airways with adherence to their new “Travel Ready” protocols –– that means staff will be wearing masks, health and wellness will be managed by newly established on-board personnel, and planes will be regularly sanitised. Passengers will also be health screened prior to boarding flights –– those showing symptoms will not board. Passengers will be screened again on arrival –– those showing symptoms will be isolated and tested for the virus.

He said Fiji Airways has published a detailed framework of every precaution they will be taking before boarding, in- flight, and after landing to minimise any risks; that will also be published on the Fijian Government’s website. “Opening Pacific Pathways isn’t simply about tourism or economic benefit. This is about rekindling the bonds between Pacific people, reconnecting friends, reuniting families and giving the wider world a hopeful glimpse of how we can safely meet again, beyond COVID-19. “Around the world, yachts and pleasure craft are looking to return to Fiji. This is especially true now, with New Zealand currently in the winter season. As those in our hospitality sector know, these ships –– particularly super yachts –– produce immense economic value for Fiji.

“Being alone at sea is a verifiable, self-contained quarantine. That means anyone coming by pleasure craft to Fiji, so long as they haven’t interacted with others, are very low-risk, but their economic impact is very high-reward. “That’s why Fiji will also be establishing safe “blue lanes”, open to those yachts and pleasure craft sailing to Fiji. But the requirements are strict,” he said.

Bainimarama said any boat coming to Fiji will be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis. “To start, the only port of entry will be Port Denarau Marina. If this pilot project and if successful, we will consider extending blue lanes to other ports and marinas. “Those eligible to sail to Fiji fall under two categories, both of which will require them to be tested in another country before departing. “-If their journey to Fiji will take 14 days or longer uninterrupted at sea, once they dock in Fiji and show proof of a negative test result, everyone on board will be screened by the Ministry of Health for symptoms. If they’re deemed to be healthy, their yacht will be allowed to freely visit other ports throughout Fiji. “-Alternatively, those with a journey at sea shorter than 14 days will be required to make up the difference in quarantine once they dock in Fiji at their own cost. So, say they spend eight days alone at sea –– they will then be required to pay for six days of quarantine in Fiji, after which they can be cleared by a negative test result, also at their own cost.

There’s already been a great deal of enthusiasm shown for ideas like this one. In fact, interest has been expressed in using the Pacific for travel, maintenance, and stocking in the build up to the 36th America’s Cup next year, in which Fiji could be used as a safe “parking lot” until the start of the start of cyclone season,” he said. Cruise ships, meanwhile, are still strictly banned, he said. “We expect New Zealand to soon return to zero-case status and Australia to see more success at containing the spread of the virus. “I want to stress “contained” as the key word here –– because as the pandemic rages around the world, until we have a globally-available vaccine, no country can truly claim to be truly “COVID-free” so long as it allows its citizens to return to their home country. Meanwhile, we can aim for the next best thing: absolute containment. So long as those entering Fiji pose no risk to the public at large, we will remain COVID-contained –– and we have established a new COVID Risk Mitigation Taskforce to carefully determine which other countries meet the same rigorous standards,” stressed Bainimarama. (PACNEWS)