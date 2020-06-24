Fisheries observer safety a key focus, as FFA wraps up annual meeting

Honiara, SOLOMONS – June 24, 2020: 1:28pm (FFA): Initiatives to improve job prospects and safety at sea for fishing observers has been a key focus of the 114th Forum Fisheries Committee (FFC114) meeting. The meeting, which was held over 5 days last week via video conference, comprised representatives of the 17 members of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA). Responding to COVID-19 and to climate change were also issues high on the agenda.
Observer safety
One of the main meeting outcomes was a decision to study how observer safety can be
improved in the wake of COVID-19, and how the role can be made more viable into the
future.
FFA Director General, Manu Tupou-Roosen said observers can spend several months at
sea in often dangerous conditions.
“Improving their working environment has been a priority of FFA for some time but we have increased our focus even further as a result of COVID-19,” she said.
“We want observers to work safely when they return to vessels.”
Dr Tupou-Roosen said job stability for observers would also be reviewed during the study.
“Many observers haven’t been able to work during the pandemic, which has increased their
financial pressures,” said Dr Tupou-Roosen. “This new study will consider how the observer
role can be made more sustainable into the future, for example, better utilising the
analytical skills that observers develop while monitoring activities on commercial fishing
vessels.”
The FFC114 meeting also agreed that work include the development of safety protocols at
sea and in port, with the assistance of SPC, WHO and IO.
Work will also continue on the development of minimum standards for observer insurance as well as support to Members to investigate observer safety issues (such as death, disappearance, injury).
This includes provision of information, technical and legal advice.
COVID-19
Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic was also a priority item at FFC114. The meeting
noted that while the pandemic had created unprecedented pressures for Pacific tuna
fisheries, it also presented opportunities.
“Like many other sectors, we’ve realised the potential for technology to progress work more
efficiently and will explore new ways of working over coming months,” said Dr Tupou-
Roosen.
Climate change
FFC114 also discussed Climate Change impacts on tuna fisheries, with a primary focus on
adaptive fisheries management regimes.
The Committee agreed on the need for adaptive fisheries management regimes to be
informed by the best available science on the impacts of climate change on tuna stocks and
noted ongoing work on securing maritime boundaries, contributing to food security, and
how to best use information collected on ozone-depleting substances used by fishing
vessels.
Monitoring and reporting
The meeting adopted the Regional Longline Fishery Electronic Monitoring Policy, as a guide
for Members to develop their national EM programmes.
The meeting also reaffirmed a commitment to progressively adopt electronic reporting for
fishing vessels operating within Members’ Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) and the high
seas. The goal is 100% adoption by 2022, noting the need to cater for special circumstances
of small domestic vessels operating solely within EEZs.