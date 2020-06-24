Fisheries observer safety a key focus, as FFA wraps up annual meeting

Honiara, SOLOMONS – June 24, 2020: 1:28pm (FFA): Initiatives to improve job prospects and safety at sea for fishing observers has been a key focus of the 114th Forum Fisheries Committee (FFC114) meeting. The meeting, which was held over 5 days last week via video conference, comprised representatives of the 17 members of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA). Responding to COVID-19 and to climate change were also issues high on the agenda.

Observer safety

One of the main meeting outcomes was a decision to study how observer safety can be

improved in the wake of COVID-19, and how the role can be made more viable into the

future.

FFA Director General, Manu Tupou-Roosen said observers can spend several months at

sea in often dangerous conditions.

“Improving their working environment has been a priority of FFA for some time but we have increased our focus even further as a result of COVID-19,” she said.

“We want observers to work safely when they return to vessels.”

Dr Tupou-Roosen said job stability for observers would also be reviewed during the study.

“Many observers haven’t been able to work during the pandemic, which has increased their

financial pressures,” said Dr Tupou-Roosen. “This new study will consider how the observer

role can be made more sustainable into the future, for example, better utilising the

analytical skills that observers develop while monitoring activities on commercial fishing

vessels.”

The FFC114 meeting also agreed that work include the development of safety protocols at

sea and in port, with the assistance of SPC, WHO and IO.

Work will also continue on the development of minimum standards for observer insurance as well as support to Members to investigate observer safety issues (such as death, disappearance, injury).

This includes provision of information, technical and legal advice.

COVID-19

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic was also a priority item at FFC114. The meeting

noted that while the pandemic had created unprecedented pressures for Pacific tuna

fisheries, it also presented opportunities.

“Like many other sectors, we’ve realised the potential for technology to progress work more

efficiently and will explore new ways of working over coming months,” said Dr Tupou-

Roosen.

Climate change

FFC114 also discussed Climate Change impacts on tuna fisheries, with a primary focus on

adaptive fisheries management regimes.

The Committee agreed on the need for adaptive fisheries management regimes to be

informed by the best available science on the impacts of climate change on tuna stocks and

noted ongoing work on securing maritime boundaries, contributing to food security, and

how to best use information collected on ozone-depleting substances used by fishing

vessels.

Monitoring and reporting

The meeting adopted the Regional Longline Fishery Electronic Monitoring Policy, as a guide

for Members to develop their national EM programmes.

The meeting also reaffirmed a commitment to progressively adopt electronic reporting for

fishing vessels operating within Members’ Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) and the high

seas. The goal is 100% adoption by 2022, noting the need to cater for special circumstances

of small domestic vessels operating solely within EEZs.