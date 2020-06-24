Pro-China president wins re-election in Kiribati

Tarawa, KIRIBATI – June 24, 2020: 1:30pm (THE GUARDIAN): Taneti Maamau was re-elected on Monday to a second term as Kiribati’s president just two months after losing his parliamentary majority over his surprise move to recognise China and cut official relations with Taiwan.

The flip in September last year, four days after an identical switch by Solomon Islands, left Taiwan with only 15 countries that recognise it as a separate country.

The presidential vote was 26,053 ballots for Maamau against 17,866 for his challenger, lawyer Banuera Berina, according to officials in the capital Tarawa, as cited by Teburoro Tito, the Kiribati ambassador to the US and UN in New York.

Berina had pledged to reverse the diplomatic move.

Greg Poling of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC, said: “This is a blow for Taiwan and, by extension, to the U.S, Australia, and others who worry what greater Chinese influence in Kiribati might portend.”

“The experience of other Pacific states suggests that large inflows of Chinese investment and loans tends to weaken governance and increase corruption,” Poling said.

Kiribati’s population of 110,000 citizens is spread out over an area of the central Pacific more than 2000km wide, and the country controls an exclusive economic zone larger than India’s land mass.

Analysts say its size and strategic location make it extremely attractive to the expansionist administration of Xi.

Among its 33 islands is Christmas, the world’s largest atoll, located just 2,000km south of Hawaii and 3,288km east of Kiribati’s capital, Tarawa.

The election was a much a competition of personalities as a referendum on China.

Kiribati sources said the campaign had focused mainly on whether Maamau’s administration would be strong enough to funnel China’s offers of aid in the hundreds of millions of dollars into projects that would benefit the country rather than the donor. (PACNEWS)