USP staff, students and alumni want Thompson out

By SAKIUSA NAILOLOKU

Nuku’alofa – June 26, 2020: 2pm (Nuku’alofa Times): Winston Thompson has to be replaced as the Pro Chancellor of the University of the South Pacific, according to a letter written to USP Council members.

The Nuku’alofa Times has received a copy of the letter, dated June 24, written by the Students, Staff and Alumni of the USP.

In it they are demanding the replacement of Mr Thompson, the official release of the BDO Report on USP and the clear instructions to national governments on security control measures at different campuses around the region.

“We believe that the only solution to this impasse is the replacement of Mr Winston Thompson as Pro-Chancellor by the election of a person who is able to work with VCP without hostility, in the best interest of USP,” the letter stated.

The letter is a follow up to the council meeting last week where Vice Chancellor Pal Ahluwalia, who was earlier sent home on suspension by members of the USP Executive Committee a week earlier.

“The outcome of the USP Council Meeting on Friday 19 June, 2020 to recuse Pro-Chancellor (PC), Deputy Pro-Chancellor (DPC), Chair Audit and Risk Committee and Acting Vice-Chancellor/President (VC/P) from the meeting to enable fair discussion on the unprecedented decision by the Executive Committee to suspend VCP, and to reinstate Professor Pal Ahluwalia has demonstrated the wisdom of the Council and the strength of the Region’s commitment to university autonomy, academic freedom and good governance through our regional institution,” the letter said.

“We are one people, in one ocean and whilst our Regional canoe may encounter rough seas from time to time, with a sturdy sail and skilled and experienced navigation, the well – constructed canoe remains resilient to continue its journey forward!

“Friendships, connections and networks, as well as reconnections of those that might have lost touch with each other and the USP over the years, were restored last week as we, the current students and staff, the alumni and former staff as well as Pacific scholars wielded together with one voice to right the wrongs of the former VCP and his associates. Some of the latter continue to hold leadership positions.

“Not even in 2018, the year of the 50th Anniversary was such unity witnessed, and the recent events show just how much USP means to the Region!

“How we will fare in the coming months is the focus of the Council now. We have full confidence that the USP Council will wisely address the challenges we are facing.”

The letter was sent with recommendations to have been discussed at the Council meeting yesterday.

Here are the three recommendations made to the Council members:

The University community sees the current impasse between the Pro-Chancellor and the Vice-Chancellor & President as the main challenge at this time. This is evidenced in the very public and openly expressed hostility by the PC towards the VC/P.

Students and staff are relieved that Council has rightly reversed the Executive Committee (EC) decision to suspend the VC. However, we note that the COVID-19 pandemic was used to call the Executive Committee ignoring the USP’s technical ability to host a full Council meeting online. This stratagem is indicative of the keen intent on the part of PC to precipitate VC/P’s suspension in spite of the commitment the two made in Vila to work tougher with the Ministers of Samoa and Tuvalu as mediators. It reflects the impossibility of the PC working supportively with Pal.

We believe that the only solution to this impasse is the replacement of Mr Winston Thompson as Pro-Chancellor by the election of a person [Refer: Statutes of The University of the South Pacific. Part 2. Section 6: The Pro-Chancellor https://policylib.usp.ac.fj/form.readdoc.php?id=700] who is able to work with VCP without hostility, in the best interest of USP. [Rec. 1]

If Council deems it to necessary to investigate the VC/P, we trust the PC will be recused from the Council meeting before an `independent’ investigation committee is appointed. [Rec. 1b]

The second challenge relates to the earlier decision by Council to withhold the BDO Report resulting in its unofficial release on social media ten months later. The USP Council, as the University’s governing body is answerable to taxpayers, development partners and stakeholders in pursuance of the University’s Vision and Mission and this demands that the findings of any investigation should be made known to the University’s owners. To withhold the Report is to deny natural justice and to protect those who failed to comply with policy and process and may be regarded as `gross misconduct’.

The recommendation to Council is to inform those named in the Report that it intends to officially release the BDO Report within 30 days. [Rec. 2]

Following the official release of the BDO Report, Council must convey to University management by policy that there is zero tolerance for the wrong doing that has taken place and in any future instances. [Rec.2a]

There are those named in the BDO Report who retain management positions at the USP. The question being asked is how do the staff and students, development partners and University communities continue to respect and take direction from these individuals who, for their own personal benefit, acquiesced with the former Vice-Chancellor Rajesh Chandra to circumvent and violate the policies they designed and were paid to implement?

For USP’s integrity, through a process of natural justice, action should be taken against those who, by virtue of their positions, failed in their fiduciary duty to uphold University policies and procedures. [Rec. 2b]

In the past weeks, the Laucala Campus has experienced the presence of the Fiji Police. Many students and staff have raised their concerns about this presence. Whilst our brothers and sisters on other campuses have been able to show their support for good governance and to express their concerns at bad governance at USP peacefully and freely, the main campus on Laucala was infiltrated by police.

We recommend strongly that the USP Council considers a policy, in relation to its membership of CROP, that will clearly convey to Governments exactly when police or military personnel are permitted on any USP campus and that this decision rests solely with the Vice-Chancellor and President in consultation with on-campus security personnel. [Rec.3]

“This is a time for change and we reiterate our confidence in the Council to deliberate on the matters raised for the enhancement of USP’s capacity to deliver quality higher education, research and community outreach to the Region and beyond based on the principles of good governance, university autonomy and academic freedom,” the letter stated.

More on the decisions will be released later once we are able to get confirmations.