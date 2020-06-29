Fiji Police says it is ready to assist regional enforcement partners

Suva, FIJI – June 30, 2020: 10:22am (FIJI TIMES): Fiji Police says it stands ready to assist its regional law enforcement partners to get the work of the Pacific Centre for Law Enforcement (PCLEC).

Fiji’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu made this comment during a video conference held last Friday between members of the Australian Federal Police-International Development Group’s Pacific Development Program- Regional (PPD-R) and Fiji Police Force.

A statement from Police said the meeting was an opportunity to discuss ongoing work towards the launch of the PCLEC that was due to be held in August this year.

Tudravu said the global COVID-19 pandemic had forced everyone to rethink Police operations and life in general, and it was up to them as the working committee to find workable ways around the pandemic so that the Policing landscape was not affected.

The PCLEC concept was formulated at the 2018 Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police meeting aimed at consolidating regional, trilateral and bilateral police development through a decentralised model.

Police said the model would consist of networked regional centers of capability with proven ability to deliver police development programmes in the region across key thematic law enforcement priority areas.

According to Police, Fiji has been identified as a leader in its ability to provide regional recruit training and specialised capabilities training in Investigations and Intelligence.

International Development Group’s Pacific Development Program-Regional interim head Lautoa Faletau said with COVID-19 making it difficult for most member countries to meet for PCLEC’s official launch, they were looking at holding a virtual launch so that work could get underway.

Faletau said the PPD-R team was excited by the prospect of capitalising on Fiji’s Bula Bubble because it would allow Pacific member countries already identified by the Fijian Government to send their representatives to Fiji for training purposes under the PCLEC umbrella once the approval is given. (PACNEWS)