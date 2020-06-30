Fiji 7s players will not be rushed into Skipper Cup

Suva, FIJI – July 1, 2020: 9:54am (FBC NEWS): The national 7s players will not be rushed into the Skipper Cup competition.

This has been confirmed by Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber.

Baber says the players in the national sevens extended squad will miss the early rounds of Skipper Cup.

“The most important thing I have at the moment is giving this guys a base and a framework for being able to do the running volume they play in the competition so the idea is they would possibly enter the Skipper Cup a couple of rounds late because they need to do this work”.

Last week three Fiji 7s suqad members were training with the Skipper Cup champions Suva.

These players included Terio Tamani, Jiuta Waniqolo and Alasio Naduva.

The Skipper Cup will kick off on the 25th of next month with Nadroga hosting Suva in the feature match of round one, and it’s also a Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge game.

Meanwhile, Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli is focused on developing the squad’s strength base.

This follows the results of the player’s strength test in their first week of ‘back-into-rugby’ program.

Fuli says the long three months break has had an impact on fitness.

He said seeing the results of the tests has given him a clear indication on areas that need improvement.

“They were quite okay with the gym, we can tell that the layoff from the girls for nearly three months. We can’t do much, we have to carry on from where we are right now and we have to look forward to what’s in front of us.”

Fuli says what is in front of the Fijiana 7s is still uncertain with the resumption of the women’s World 7s series still in doubt.

He adds that despite this, they will continue with their programme which includes playing in the Skipper Cup this year. (PACNEWS)