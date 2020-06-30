PNGOC awards basketball federation

Port Moresby, PAPUA NEW GUINEA – July 1, 2020: 11:08am (THE NATIONAL): Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea (BFPNG) and its chief executive Nick Daroa were awarded the best Managing Olympic Sport Organisations (Moso) programme participant by the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC).

According to pngolympic.org, the programme’s vision is “administration continuously innovating and excelling in Olympic sport organisation administration for PNG’s senior executive administrators”.

The Moso initiative recognised Daroa’s attendance and commitment to classes and establish BFPNG’s work with their Twilight Basketball programme and hosting of international events supporting Moso’s advocacies.

“I am greatly honoured to receive this award,” he said.

“I wish to acknowledge PNGOC for this course to groom and build sports administrators and the BFPNG board for allowing me to take up this programme in 2018-2019.”

Twilight Basketball is a programme that aids social inclusion by providing an opportunity to partner police.

BFPNG organises drills, three-one-three and matches each week to foster the growth of the basketball community.

“This experience is helping me run the operations of BFPNG,” Daroa said.

“I want to thank my Moso classmates for the collaboration, fun, knowledge sharing and camaraderie.”

PNG hosted the 2018 Fiba U15 Oceania Championships in Port Moresby. (PACNEWS)