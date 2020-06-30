Vanuatu Football administrators undergo intense training before duties begin next month

Port Vila, VANUATU – July 1, 2020: 9:28am (VANUATU DAILY POST): Vanuatu Football Federation technical team and provincial football administrators went through an intense training and exercise for football last week.

The training was held before the resumption of competition next month to ensure all players and officials take heed of the COVID-19 lockdown measures which has impacted many athletes and the game in Vanuatu.

The member associations’ training was held at Teouma Academy whole of last week which includes with the VFF Referee Department, Competitions Department, the Technical Department,Administration and Finance team, providing presentations of the 2020 activity plans that will be jointly carry out with the administrators in their respective provinces.

The Competition Department highlighted the use of COMET, which is a comprehensive football management IT system, designed to centralize all records related to football clubs, matches and competitions and automate the key business processes.

The provincial administrators covered practically all functionalities required for their member association to use and make their job easier and to enable integrity and transparency of information and processes across the archipelago.

They went through key functional modules of COMET to manage clubs and stadiums, the players in the provinces, coaches and staff, competitions and match management, referees and match officials, organisations and administration, reports, statistics and analyses of their competitions, and the disciplinary module which will improve the quality of the games in every provinces in Vanuatu. (PACNEWS)