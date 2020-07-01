MVIL backs PNG NRLC with K250,000 sponsorship

Port Moresby, PAPUA NEW GUINEA – July 1, 2020: 2:44pm (POST COURIER): Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited Tuesday announced a K250,000(US$72,000) sponsorship towards the PNG National Rugby League Competition.

PNG NRLC manages the country’s premier rugby league competition.

“We are happy with the results achieved in sending out road safety messages through the country’s number one sport and I am happy to announce our continued support for the 2nd year,” MVIL Managing Director Michael Makap said.

He said it was important that motorists and the general public to ‘Never Forget Road Safety’.

“There are rules in rugby league everybody – players, coaches and officials – must follow and MVIL’s is simply – Play by the Rules, Drive by the Rules,” Makap said.

He added MVIL’s support to the country’s professional competition will ensure “our PNG Kumuls and Orchids teams prepare well for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England.”

PNG NRLC manager Stanley Hondina said the sponsorship will cover all the referees, touch judges, time keepers etc officiating at Digicel Cup matches.

“We are extremely grateful for MVIL’s continued support to rugby league during these uncertain times,” Hondina said.

“We will ensure to continue to deliver road safety messages through our Franchises, players and supporters.

“We are the second rugby league competition behind NRL-Australia to kick off worldwide and MVIL’s support together with SP Brewery and Digicel will be ‘prominent’ to those following the competition overseas as well,” Hondina said.

The announcement was held at the Sir John Guise Stadium and witnessed by MVIL Chief Operating Officer Bafino Koi and Company Secretary Delmai Bona. (PACNEWS)