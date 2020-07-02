162 Fijian peacekeepers test negative for COVID-19, remain in quarantine

Suva, FIJI – July 2, 2020: 5:56pm (FIJI GOVT/FIJI TIMES): Fijian soldiers who returned home over the weekend after completing peacekeeping duties in Sinai have all tested negative for COVID-19.

In a statement today, Government said the 162 peacekeepers upon arrival at the Nadi Airport, underwent symptom and temperature checks and were immediately placed safely into quarantine.

“In addition, the very next day, each was swabbed for the real-time RT-PCR test — one of the most accurate and widely used laboratory methods for detecting COVID-19 worldwide. The tests were conducted at the Fiji CDC, and all came back negative for the virus,” the statement said.

“The troops will remain in quarantine until they complete their 14-day period, when they will be tested again using the RT-PCR. They will be released from quarantine only upon receiving a second negative result.”

“While we look forward to reuniting our Peacekeepers with their families, to ensure no risk to the public, this can only be done by adhering the current Fijian Government protocols for all citizens returning to Fiji.

“We thank them for their sacrifice –both in their service as Peacekeepers and understanding of Fiji’s greater COVID- containment efforts.”

Meanwhile, an aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force left the country on 23 June, 2020 with 170 Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel on board for peacekeeping duties in Sinai.

They will replace the 162 peacekeepers who arrived into the country on 27 June, 2020. (PACNEWS)