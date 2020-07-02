Air Vanuatu’s first outbound repatriation flight

Port Vila, VANUATU – July 2, 2020: 5:38pm (VANUATU DAILY POST): Air Vanuatu has announced it will operate its first outbound repatriation flight on Friday, 03 July 3, 2020.

With support from the French Embassy in Vanuatu and the Government of New Caledonia, the airline is returning nine French Nationals from Port Vila to Noumea.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Laloyer says, this is their first international passenger flight since Air Vanuatu temporarily suspended all its international services on 23 March 2020 with the closure of Vanuatu’s borders.

Laloyer says they are very appreciative to friends at the French Embassy for trusting Vanuatu’s national airline on this service.

It is a positive step on the road to our international aviation recovery, he said.

No passengers are expected for uplift on the return leg.

The next cargo flight to Noumea is scheduled on Friday, July 24, 2020. (PACNEWS)